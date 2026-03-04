Here you will find the gold rate today in Dispur. The current price of 24-carat gold in Dispur is Rs 161,690 per 10 gms, which is loss of 3.06% as the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹16,169
₹16,679
-₹510
-3.06
10
₹1,61,690
₹1,66,790
-₹5,100
-3.06
100
₹16,16,900
₹16,67,900
-₹51,000
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹14,821.58
₹15,289.08
-₹467.5
-3.06
10
₹1,48,215.8
₹1,52,890.8
-₹4,675
-3.06
100
₹14,82,158
₹15,28,908
-₹46,750
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,126.75
₹12,509.25
-₹382.5
-3.06
10
₹1,21,267.5
₹1,25,092.5
-₹3,825
-3.06
100
₹12,12,675
₹12,50,925
-₹38,250
-3.06
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
₹1,25,092.5
(3,187.5)
₹1,52,890.8
(3,895.8)
₹1,66,790
(4,250)
2026-03-01
₹1,21,905
(2,002.5)
₹1,48,995
(2,447.5)
₹1,62,540
(2,670)
2026-02-26
₹1,19,902.5
(1,305)
₹1,46,547.5
(1,595)
₹1,59,870
(1,740)
2026-02-25
₹1,21,207.5
(900)
₹1,48,142.5
(1,100)
₹1,61,610
(1,200)
2026-02-24
₹1,20,307.5
(1,305)
₹1,47,042.5
(1,595)
₹1,60,410
(1,740)
2026-02-23
₹1,21,612.5
(3,525)
₹1,48,637.5
(4,308.3)
₹1,62,150
(4,700)
Gold Price
1 | February | 2026
₹1,48,290.00
28 | February | 2026
₹1,59,870.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,62,150.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,43,190.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.81%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2026
₹1,36,130.00
31 | January | 2026
₹1,51,010.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,70,530.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,36,130.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
10.93%
Gold Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,17,660.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,21,700.00
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,30,900.00
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,17,660.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.43%
Gold Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,05,180.00
30 | September | 2025
₹1,17,390.00
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,17,390.00
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,05,180.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
11.61%
Gold Price
1 | July | 2025
₹97,610.00
31 | July | 2025
₹98,870.00
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,00,850.00
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹96,810.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
1.29%
Gold Price
1 | June | 2025
₹95,970.00
30 | June | 2025
₹96,420.00
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,00,510.00
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹95,800.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.47%
Gold Price
1 | May | 2025
₹92,690.00
31 | May | 2025
₹95,960.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹97,860.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹92,670.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.53%
Gold Price
1 | April | 2025
₹89,370.00
30 | April | 2025
₹94,910.00
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹97,600.00
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹89,370.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.20%
Gold Price
1 | March | 2025
₹84,480.00
31 | March | 2025
₹89,360.00
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹89,360.00
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹84,480.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
5.78%
Gold Price
1 | February | 2025
₹82,430.00
28 | February | 2025
₹84,480.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹86,460.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹82,430.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.49%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2025
₹77,140.00
31 | January | 2025
₹82,330.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹82,330.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹77,140.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.73%
The gold rate in Dispur for 24 carat is at Rs 161,690 per 10 grams, down 3.06% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,169 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 148,215.80 for 10 grams and Rs 14,821.58 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 121,267.50 per 10 grams and Rs 12,126.75 for 1 gram.
The gold rate in Dispur for 24 carat is at Rs 166,790 per 10 grams, up 2.61% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,679 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 152,890.80 for 10 grams and Rs 15,289.08 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 125,092.50 per 10 grams and Rs 12,509.25 for 1 gram.