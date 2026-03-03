Here you will find the gold rate today in Dehradun. The current price of 24-carat gold in Dehradun is Rs 166,530 per 10 gms, which is same as the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹16,653
₹16,653
₹0
0
10
₹1,66,530
₹1,66,530
₹0
0
100
₹16,65,300
₹16,65,300
₹0
0
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹15,265.25
₹15,265.25
₹0
0
10
₹1,52,652.5
₹1,52,652.5
₹0
0
100
₹15,26,525
₹15,26,525
₹0
0
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,489.75
₹12,489.75
₹0
0
10
₹1,24,897.5
₹1,24,897.5
₹0
0
100
₹12,48,975
₹12,48,975
₹0
0
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
₹1,24,897.5
(3,187.5)
₹1,52,652.5
(3,895.8)
₹1,66,530
(4,250)
2026-03-01
₹1,21,710
(1,995)
₹1,48,756.7
(2,438.4)
₹1,62,280
(2,660)
2026-02-26
₹1,19,715
(1,297.5)
₹1,46,318.3
(1,585.9)
₹1,59,620
(1,730)
2026-02-25
₹1,21,012.5
(892.5)
₹1,47,904.2
(1,090.9)
₹1,61,350
(1,190)
2026-02-24
₹1,20,120
(1,305)
₹1,46,813.3
(1,595)
₹1,60,160
(1,740)
2026-02-23
₹1,21,425
(3,525)
₹1,48,408.3
(4,308.3)
₹1,61,900
(4,700)
Gold Price
1 | February | 2026
₹1,48,050.00
28 | February | 2026
₹1,59,620.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,61,900.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,42,960.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.81%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2026
₹1,35,920.00
31 | January | 2026
₹1,50,770.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,70,260.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,35,920.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
10.93%
Gold Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,17,470.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,21,500.00
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,30,690.00
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,17,470.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.43%
Gold Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,05,010.00
30 | September | 2025
₹1,17,200.00
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,17,200.00
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,05,010.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
11.61%
Gold Price
1 | July | 2025
₹97,450.00
31 | July | 2025
₹98,710.00
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,00,690.00
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹96,660.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
1.29%
Gold Price
1 | June | 2025
₹95,820.00
30 | June | 2025
₹96,260.00
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,00,350.00
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹95,650.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.46%
Gold Price
1 | May | 2025
₹92,540.00
31 | May | 2025
₹95,810.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹97,700.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹92,520.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.53%
Gold Price
1 | April | 2025
₹89,230.00
30 | April | 2025
₹94,760.00
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹97,440.00
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹89,230.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.20%
Gold Price
1 | March | 2025
₹84,340.00
31 | March | 2025
₹89,220.00
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹89,220.00
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹84,340.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
5.79%
Gold Price
1 | February | 2025
₹82,300.00
28 | February | 2025
₹84,340.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹86,330.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹82,300.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.48%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2025
₹77,020.00
31 | January | 2025
₹82,200.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹82,200.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹77,020.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.73%
The gold rate in Dehradun for 24 carat is at Rs 166,530 per 10 grams, same from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,653 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 152,652.50 for 10 grams and Rs 15,265.25 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 124,897.50 per 10 grams and Rs 12,489.75 for 1 gram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate in Delhi is Rs 166,150 for 10 grams, which is Rs 290 less than the gold rate in Mumbai.
Here's what's happening in the other important gold markets:
The gold rate in Chennai is Rs 166,920 for 10 grams, which is Rs 480 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.
The gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 166,700 for 10 grams, which is Rs 260 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.
The gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 166,660 for 10 grams, which is Rs 220 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.
