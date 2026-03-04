Here you will find the gold rate today in Daman. The current price of 24-carat gold in Daman is Rs 161,600 per 10 gms, which is loss of 3.06% as the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹16,160
₹16,670
-₹510
-3.06
10
₹1,61,600
₹1,66,700
-₹5,100
-3.06
100
₹16,16,000
₹16,67,000
-₹51,000
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹14,813.33
₹15,280.83
-₹467.5
-3.06
10
₹1,48,133.3
₹1,52,808.3
-₹4,675
-3.06
100
₹14,81,333
₹15,28,083
-₹46,750
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,120
₹12,502.5
-₹382.5
-3.06
10
₹1,21,200
₹1,25,025
-₹3,825
-3.06
100
₹12,12,000
₹12,50,250
-₹38,250
-3.06
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
₹1,25,025
(3,187.5)
₹1,52,808.3
(3,895.8)
₹1,66,700
(4,250)
2026-03-01
₹1,21,837.5
(1,995)
₹1,48,912.5
(2,438.3)
₹1,62,450
(2,660)
2026-02-26
₹1,19,842.5
(1,297.5)
₹1,46,474.2
(1,585.8)
₹1,59,790
(1,730)
2026-02-25
₹1,21,140
(900)
₹1,48,060
(1,100)
₹1,61,520
(1,200)
2026-02-24
₹1,20,240
(1,312.5)
₹1,46,960
(1,604.2)
₹1,60,320
(1,750)
2026-02-23
₹1,21,552.5
(3,525)
₹1,48,564.2
(4,308.4)
₹1,62,070
(4,700)
Gold Price
1 | February | 2026
₹1,48,210.00
28 | February | 2026
₹1,59,790.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,62,070.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,43,110.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.81%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2026
₹1,36,060.00
31 | January | 2026
₹1,50,930.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,70,440.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,36,060.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
10.93%
Gold Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,17,590.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,21,630.00
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,30,830.00
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,17,590.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.44%
Gold Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,05,120.00
30 | September | 2025
₹1,17,330.00
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,17,330.00
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,05,120.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
11.62%
Gold Price
1 | July | 2025
₹97,550.00
31 | July | 2025
₹98,820.00
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,00,800.00
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹96,760.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
1.30%
Gold Price
1 | June | 2025
₹95,920.00
30 | June | 2025
₹96,360.00
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,00,460.00
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹95,750.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.46%
Gold Price
1 | May | 2025
₹92,640.00
31 | May | 2025
₹95,910.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹97,810.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹92,620.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.53%
Gold Price
1 | April | 2025
₹89,320.00
30 | April | 2025
₹94,860.00
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹97,540.00
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹89,320.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.20%
Gold Price
1 | March | 2025
₹84,430.00
31 | March | 2025
₹89,310.00
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹89,310.00
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹84,430.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
5.78%
Gold Price
1 | February | 2025
₹82,390.00
28 | February | 2025
₹84,430.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹86,420.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹82,390.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.48%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2025
₹77,100.00
31 | January | 2025
₹82,290.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹82,290.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹77,100.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.73%
The gold rate in Daman for 24 carat is at Rs 161,600 per 10 grams, down 3.06% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,160 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 148,133.30 for 10 grams and Rs 14,813.33 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 121,200 per 10 grams and Rs 12,120 for 1 gram.
