Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Must Read

Gold Rate Today in Coimbatore (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
GOLD Rate in Coimbatore₹6,065 / gm24 Carat16GOLD Rate in Coimbatore₹5,560 / gm22 Carat15

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Coimbatore (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,065₹6,049₹16
  • 10₹60,650₹60,490₹160
  • 100₹6,06,500₹6,04,900₹1,600

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Coimbatore (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,560₹5,545₹15
  • 10₹55,600₹55,450₹150
  • 100₹5,56,000₹5,54,500₹1,500

gold Rate in Coimbatore for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-09-04₹55,450 (0)₹60,490 (0)
  • 2023-09-03₹55,450 (0)₹60,490 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹55,450 (0)₹60,490 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹55,450 (150)₹60,490 (160)
  • 2023-08-31₹55,300 (0)₹60,330 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,300 (550)₹60,330 (580)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,750 (50)₹59,750 (30)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,800 (30)₹59,780 (40)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,830 (0)₹59,820 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,830 (0)₹59,820 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Coimbatore

Trend of Gold in Coimbatore, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹52,300.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,860.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹53,610.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,860.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.84%

Trend of Gold in Coimbatore, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹51,160.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹51,440.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,900.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.55%

Trend of Gold in Coimbatore, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹51,600.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹53,850.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹54,210.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹51,440.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.36%

Trend of Gold in Coimbatore, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹54,050.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,960.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,960.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹54,050.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.53%

Trend of Gold in Coimbatore, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,960.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹58,230.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹58,690.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,960.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.06%

Trend of Gold in Coimbatore, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹59,070.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹60,050.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,740.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.84%

Trend of Gold in Coimbatore, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹57,110.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,980.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,980.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹56,250.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.78%

Trend of Gold in Coimbatore, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,650.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹61,440.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹62,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹60,380.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.30%

Trend of Gold in Coimbatore, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹61,420.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹61,580.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹63,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,920.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.26%

Trend of Gold in Coimbatore, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹61,310.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹59,240.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,505.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹59,240.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.38%

Trend of Gold in Coimbatore, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,350.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,550.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹61,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹59,290.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.02%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Trending

Read More

Coimbatore Facts

In the southern state of Tamil Nadu (TN), Coimbatore is the second-largest city. In the country, it is one of the fastest growing tier-2 cities and is home to some of the biggest textile and manufacturing industries. This ensured that the city has a high standard of living. Among Indians, gold has been the preferred choice of investment and Coimbatore too has seen a steady increase in the consumption of this precious yellow metal, regardless of the prevailing rates. In the city, the rate of gold not only depends on market fluctuations but also on availability. The gold price also keeps changing due to factors like the value of the rupee against the U.S. dollar, crude oil prices, the trend of the equities market, etc. Depending on their needs and budget, gold buyers can choose from 22-karat or 24-karat gold. It is pertinent to mention here that 22-karat gold is about 92% pure and the rate for this is less than 24-karat gold, which is 99.99% pure.

On a retail basis, gold can be purchased from various cities all over the country. Apart from this, in Coimbatore city, gold can also be purchased as jewellery from top jewellers.

Trending In Market

Index Performance
Market Stats
Price Shocker
Volume Shocker
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Market Quotes
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Gold Rate In Top Cities

Silver Rate In Top Cities

Latest News

icon
Market Data