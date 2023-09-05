In the southern state of Tamil Nadu (TN), Coimbatore is the second-largest city. In the country, it is one of the fastest growing tier-2 cities and is home to some of the biggest textile and manufacturing industries. This ensured that the city has a high standard of living. Among Indians, gold has been the preferred choice of investment and Coimbatore too has seen a steady increase in the consumption of this precious yellow metal, regardless of the prevailing rates. In the city, the rate of gold not only depends on market fluctuations but also on availability. The gold price also keeps changing due to factors like the value of the rupee against the U.S. dollar, crude oil prices, the trend of the equities market, etc. Depending on their needs and budget, gold buyers can choose from 22-karat or 24-karat gold. It is pertinent to mention here that 22-karat gold is about 92% pure and the rate for this is less than 24-karat gold, which is 99.99% pure.

On a retail basis, gold can be purchased from various cities all over the country. Apart from this, in Coimbatore city, gold can also be purchased as jewellery from top jewellers.