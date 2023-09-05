Like the national capital Delhi, Chandigarh is also a Union Territory that loves gold. In this planned city, residents prefer buying gold for any occasion. It is also a part of their investment. Here gold is bought not only as an ornament but also as a safety net for the future. As the precious metal doesn’t have a depreciating value, it is a very safe investment. There are some factors that determine gold rates in every region or area. The major factors that regulate gold prices in Chandigarh are seasonal demands and global economic conditions. There are two points to keep in mind while looking to purchase gold in this city. (a) Make sure you purchase hallmarked gold only and (b) keep an eye on the market movement. Once the price of this precious metal goes up, you can sell it to get a profit.