Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Must Read

Gold Rate Today in Chandigarh (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
GOLD Rate in Chandigarh₹6,047 / gm24 Carat10GOLD Rate in Chandigarh₹5,545 / gm22 Carat10

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Chandigarh (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,047₹6,037₹10
  • 10₹60,470₹60,370₹100
  • 100₹6,04,700₹6,03,700₹1,000

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Chandigarh (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,545₹5,535₹10
  • 10₹55,450₹55,350₹100
  • 100₹5,54,500₹5,53,500₹1,000

gold Rate in Chandigarh for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-09-04₹55,350 (50)₹60,370 (60)
  • 2023-09-03₹55,300 (0)₹60,310 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹55,300 (0)₹60,310 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹55,300 (150)₹60,310 (160)
  • 2023-08-31₹55,150 (0)₹60,150 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,150 (550)₹60,150 (600)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,600 (50)₹59,550 (50)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,650 (0)₹59,600 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,650 (0)₹59,600 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,650 (0)₹59,600 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Chandigarh

Trend of Gold in Chandigarh, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹51,550.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,440.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹52,690.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,440.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.21%

Trend of Gold in Chandigarh, Sep 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹50,950.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹51,050.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹51,320.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹50,110.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.20%

Trend of Gold in Chandigarh, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹50,890.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹50,990.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,360.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,550.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.20%

Trend of Gold in Chandigarh, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹50,930.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹53,130.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹53,350.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹50,440.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.32%

Trend of Gold in Chandigarh, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹53,330.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,350.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,350.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹53,330.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.79%

Trend of Gold in Chandigarh, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,350.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹57,430.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹58,080.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,200.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.76%

Trend of Gold in Chandigarh, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹57,980.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,270.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹58,610.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,170.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.95%

Trend of Gold in Chandigarh, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹56,440.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,150.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,470.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹55,680.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.57%

Trend of Gold in Chandigarh, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,150.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹61,080.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹61,950.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹59,820.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.55%

Trend of Gold in Chandigarh, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹60,910.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹61,080.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹62,550.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,630.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.28%

Trend of Gold in Chandigarh, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹60,930.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹59,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹58,900.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.17%

Trend of Gold in Chandigarh, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,220.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,430.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹60,900.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹59,120.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.04%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Trending

Read More

Chandigarh Facts

Like the national capital Delhi, Chandigarh is also a Union Territory that loves gold. In this planned city, residents prefer buying gold for any occasion. It is also a part of their investment. Here gold is bought not only as an ornament but also as a safety net for the future. As the precious metal doesn’t have a depreciating value, it is a very safe investment. There are some factors that determine gold rates in every region or area. The major factors that regulate gold prices in Chandigarh are seasonal demands and global economic conditions. There are two points to keep in mind while looking to purchase gold in this city. (a) Make sure you purchase hallmarked gold only and (b) keep an eye on the market movement. Once the price of this precious metal goes up, you can sell it to get a profit.

Trending In Market

Index Performance
Market Stats
Price Shocker
Volume Shocker
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Market Quotes
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Gold Rate In Top Cities

Silver Rate In Top Cities

Latest News

icon
Market Data