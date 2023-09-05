In Bhubaneswar city of Odisha state, buying gold is a fascination for people. The state capital's demography comprises people from various parts of the country. In India, Odisha is one of the most populated states. This is the reason why the tastes of people pertaining to buying gold also differ by large degrees. Today, the rate of gold in Bhubaneswar depends on the prices of this precious metal across the globe. Also, depending on the numerous festivities (that go on in this culturally diverse state), the rate of gold changes in Bhubaneswar.

In Bhubaneswar, gold jewellery is the primary means of investment for the future. People use it for gifting as well. For buying (or gifting jewellery made of gold), numerous occasions, a multitude of festivities, and a plethora of functions are all valid reasons. Interestingly, Odisha is a state that houses a large number of artisans. So, variants of jewellery are always on the rise in the state. Additionally, being the state capital, the city also plays host to many jewellery exhibitions and shows. This, in turn, furthers the cause of gold investment. When it comes to investing in gold jewellery, the middle class, and upper-middle class are more active.

In Bhubaneswar, some of the well-known jewellery stores for buying gold are-Lalchand Jewelers, Hindustan Jewelers, Reliance Jewels, and Tanishq.