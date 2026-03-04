Here you will find the gold rate today in Agra. The current price of 24-carat gold in Agra is Rs 161,380 per 10 gms, which is loss of 3.02% as the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹16,138
₹16,640
-₹502
-3.02
10
₹1,61,380
₹1,66,400
-₹5,020
-3.02
100
₹16,13,800
₹16,64,000
-₹50,200
-3.02
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹14,793.17
₹15,253.33
-₹460.16
-3.02
10
₹1,47,931.7
₹1,52,533.3
-₹4,601.6
-3.02
100
₹14,79,317
₹15,25,333
-₹46,016
-3.02
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,103.5
₹12,480
-₹376.5
-3.02
10
₹1,21,035
₹1,24,800
-₹3,765
-3.02
100
₹12,10,350
₹12,48,000
-₹37,650
-3.02
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
₹1,24,800
(3,135)
₹1,52,533.3
(3,831.6)
₹1,66,400
(4,180)
2026-03-01
₹1,21,665
(2,122.5)
₹1,48,701.7
(2,594.2)
₹1,62,220
(2,830)
2026-02-26
₹1,19,542.5
(1,440)
₹1,46,107.5
(1,760)
₹1,59,390
(1,920)
2026-02-25
₹1,20,982.5
(870)
₹1,47,867.5
(1,063.3)
₹1,61,310
(1,160)
2026-02-24
₹1,20,112.5
(1,200)
₹1,46,804.2
(1,466.6)
₹1,60,150
(1,600)
2026-02-23
₹1,21,312.5
(3,450)
₹1,48,270.8
(4,216.6)
₹1,61,750
(4,600)
Gold Price
1 | February | 2026
₹1,48,000.00
28 | February | 2026
₹1,59,390.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,61,750.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,42,920.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.70%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2026
₹1,35,870.00
31 | January | 2026
₹1,50,730.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,70,110.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,35,870.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
10.94%
Gold Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,17,440.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,21,460.00
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,30,650.00
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,17,440.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.42%
Gold Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,04,980.00
30 | September | 2025
₹1,17,170.00
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,17,170.00
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,04,980.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
11.61%
Gold Price
1 | July | 2025
₹97,430.00
31 | July | 2025
₹98,690.00
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,00,670.00
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹96,630.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
1.29%
Gold Price
1 | June | 2025
₹95,790.00
30 | June | 2025
₹96,240.00
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,00,320.00
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹95,630.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.47%
Gold Price
1 | May | 2025
₹92,510.00
31 | May | 2025
₹95,780.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹97,670.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹92,490.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.53%
Gold Price
1 | April | 2025
₹89,200.00
30 | April | 2025
₹94,730.00
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹97,410.00
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹89,200.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.20%
Gold Price
1 | March | 2025
₹84,320.00
31 | March | 2025
₹89,190.00
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹89,190.00
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹84,320.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
5.78%
Gold Price
1 | February | 2025
₹82,280.00
28 | February | 2025
₹84,350.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹86,280.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹82,280.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.52%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2025
₹77,000.00
31 | January | 2025
₹82,180.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹82,180.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹77,000.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.73%
The gold rate in Agra for 24 carat is at Rs 161,380 per 10 grams, down 3.02% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,138 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 147,931.70 for 10 grams and Rs 14,793.17 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 121,035 per 10 grams and Rs 12,103.50 for 1 gram.
