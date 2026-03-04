Facebook Pixel Code
Gold Rate Today in Agra

4th March 2026
Mar 4, 2026
GOLD Rate in Agra ₹16,138 / gm 24 Carat-₹502GOLD Rate in Agra ₹14,793.17 / gm 22 Carat-₹460.16GOLD Rate in Agra ₹12,103.5 / gm 18 Carat-₹376.5

Here you will find the gold rate today in Agra. The current price of 24-carat gold in Agra is Rs 161,380 per 10 gms, which is loss of 3.02% as the previous close.

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Agra (INR)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹16,138
₹16,640
-₹502
-3.02
10
₹1,61,380
₹1,66,400
-₹5,020
-3.02
100
₹16,13,800
₹16,64,000
-₹50,200
-3.02
Mar 04, 2026, 12:01 AM IST

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Agra (INR)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹14,793.17
₹15,253.33
-₹460.16
-3.02
10
₹1,47,931.7
₹1,52,533.3
-₹4,601.6
-3.02
100
₹14,79,317
₹15,25,333
-₹46,016
-3.02
Mar 04, 2026, 12:01 AM IST

Today 18 Carat gold Price/gm in Agra (INR)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,103.5
₹12,480
-₹376.5
-3.02
10
₹1,21,035
₹1,24,800
-₹3,765
-3.02
100
₹12,10,350
₹12,48,000
-₹37,650
-3.02
Mar 04, 2026, 12:01 AM IST

Gold ETF

LIC MF Gold ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)94.58
3Y(%)192.30
5Y(%)258.02
Fund Size(Cr)1371.38
ER(%)0.41

UTI Gold Exchange Traded Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)94.30
3Y(%)192.39
5Y(%)253.38
Fund Size(Cr)4428.62
ER(%)0.51

ICICI Prudential Gold ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)94.18
3Y(%)189.82
5Y(%)252.79
Fund Size(Cr)25474.59
ER(%)0.50

Axis Gold Exchange Traded Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)93.98
3Y(%)188.96
5Y(%)252.57
Fund Size(Cr)5412.18
ER(%)0.56

Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)94.22
3Y(%)189.86
5Y(%)252.25
Fund Size(Cr)2910.88
ER(%)0.47
gold Rate in Agra for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
₹1,24,800
(3,135)
₹1,52,533.3
(3,831.6)
₹1,66,400
(4,180)
2026-03-01
₹1,21,665
(2,122.5)
₹1,48,701.7
(2,594.2)
₹1,62,220
(2,830)
2026-02-26
₹1,19,542.5
(1,440)
₹1,46,107.5
(1,760)
₹1,59,390
(1,920)
2026-02-25
₹1,20,982.5
(870)
₹1,47,867.5
(1,063.3)
₹1,61,310
(1,160)
2026-02-24
₹1,20,112.5
(1,200)
₹1,46,804.2
(1,466.6)
₹1,60,150
(1,600)
2026-02-23
₹1,21,312.5
(3,450)
₹1,48,270.8
(4,216.6)
₹1,61,750
(4,600)

Month Wise gold Rate Trend In Agra

Trend of Gold Price in Agra, Feb 2026

Gold Price
1 | February | 2026
₹1,48,000.00
28 | February | 2026
₹1,59,390.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,61,750.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,42,920.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.70%

Trend of Gold Price in Agra, Jan 2026

Gold Price
1 | January | 2026
₹1,35,870.00
31 | January | 2026
₹1,50,730.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,70,110.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,35,870.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
10.94%

Trend of Gold Price in Agra, Nov 2025

Gold Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,17,440.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,21,460.00
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,30,650.00
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,17,440.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.42%

Trend of Gold Price in Agra, Sep 2025

Gold Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,04,980.00
30 | September | 2025
₹1,17,170.00
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,17,170.00
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,04,980.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
11.61%

Trend of Gold Price in Agra, Jul 2025

Gold Price
1 | July | 2025
₹97,430.00
31 | July | 2025
₹98,690.00
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,00,670.00
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹96,630.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
1.29%

Trend of Gold Price in Agra, Jun 2025

Gold Price
1 | June | 2025
₹95,790.00
30 | June | 2025
₹96,240.00
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,00,320.00
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹95,630.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.47%

Trend of Gold Price in Agra, May 2025

Gold Price
1 | May | 2025
₹92,510.00
31 | May | 2025
₹95,780.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹97,670.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹92,490.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.53%

Trend of Gold Price in Agra, Apr 2025

Gold Price
1 | April | 2025
₹89,200.00
30 | April | 2025
₹94,730.00
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹97,410.00
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹89,200.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.20%

Trend of Gold Price in Agra, Mar 2025

Gold Price
1 | March | 2025
₹84,320.00
31 | March | 2025
₹89,190.00
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹89,190.00
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹84,320.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
5.78%

Trend of Gold Price in Agra, Feb 2025

Gold Price
1 | February | 2025
₹82,280.00
28 | February | 2025
₹84,350.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹86,280.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹82,280.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.52%

Trend of Gold Price in Agra, Jan 2025

Gold Price
1 | January | 2025
₹77,000.00
31 | January | 2025
₹82,180.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹82,180.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹77,000.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.73%

gold Rate Weekly and Monthly Trend in Agra (1 GM)

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Best Gold Stocks in India

NSE
BSE
Mar 02, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Company Name
LTP
Change
Change (%)
Kalyan Jewellers India
₹402.00
-7.95
-1.94
Thangamayil Jewellery
₹3,834.00
-128.1
-3.23
PC Jeweller
₹9.38
-0.53
-5.35
P N Gadgil Jewellers
₹532.20
-20.75
-3.75
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
₹443.10
5.55
1.27
Sky Gold and Diamonds
₹346.70
-14.8
-4.09
Senco Gold
₹305.05
-11.7
-3.69
Rajesh Exports
₹138.75
-6
-4.15
Goldiam International
₹346.50
-4.8
-1.37
D P Abhushan
₹1,148.90
-47.05
-3.93

gold pulse

Daily Updates on Gold Price in Agra

Gold Rate Today Latest Updates - Mar 3rd, 2026

The gold rate in Agra for 24 carat is at Rs 161,380 per 10 grams, down 3.02% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,138 per gm.

The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 147,931.70 for 10 grams and Rs 14,793.17 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 121,035 per 10 grams and Rs 12,103.50 for 1 gram.

Gold Rate Today Latest Updates - Mar 2nd, 2026

The gold rate in Agra for 24 carat is at Rs 166,400 per 10 grams, up 2.58% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,640 per gm.

The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 152,533.30 for 10 grams and Rs 15,253.33 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 124,800 per 10 grams and Rs 12,480 for 1 gram.

