Here you will find the gold rate today in Agartala. The current price of 24-carat gold in Agartala is Rs 162,120 per 10 gms, which is loss of 3.06% as the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹16,212
₹16,723
-₹511
-3.06
10
₹1,62,120
₹1,67,230
-₹5,110
-3.06
100
₹16,21,200
₹16,72,300
-₹51,100
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹14,861
₹15,329.42
-₹468.42
-3.06
10
₹1,48,610
₹1,53,294.2
-₹4,684.2
-3.06
100
₹14,86,100
₹15,32,942
-₹46,842
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,159
₹12,542.25
-₹383.25
-3.06
10
₹1,21,590
₹1,25,422.5
-₹3,832.5
-3.06
100
₹12,15,900
₹12,54,225
-₹38,325
-3.06
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
₹1,25,422.5
(3,195)
₹1,53,294.2
(3,905)
₹1,67,230
(4,260)
2026-03-01
₹1,22,227.5
(2,145)
₹1,49,389.2
(2,621.7)
₹1,62,970
(2,860)
2026-02-26
₹1,20,082.5
(1,447.5)
₹1,46,767.5
(1,769.2)
₹1,60,110
(1,930)
2026-02-25
₹1,21,530
(907.5)
₹1,48,536.7
(1,109.2)
₹1,62,040
(1,210)
2026-02-24
₹1,20,622.5
(1,312.5)
₹1,47,427.5
(1,604.2)
₹1,60,830
(1,750)
2026-02-23
₹1,21,935
(3,532.5)
₹1,49,031.7
(4,317.5)
₹1,62,580
(4,710)
Gold Price
1 | February | 2026
₹1,48,680.00
28 | February | 2026
₹1,60,110.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,62,580.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,43,570.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.69%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2026
₹1,36,490.00
31 | January | 2026
₹1,51,420.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,70,980.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,36,490.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
10.94%
Gold Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,17,970.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,22,020.00
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,31,240.00
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,17,970.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.43%
Gold Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,05,450.00
30 | September | 2025
₹1,17,700.00
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,17,700.00
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,05,450.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
11.62%
Gold Price
1 | July | 2025
₹97,860.00
31 | July | 2025
₹99,130.00
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,01,120.00
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹97,070.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
1.30%
Gold Price
1 | June | 2025
₹96,220.00
30 | June | 2025
₹96,670.00
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,00,770.00
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹96,060.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.47%
Gold Price
1 | May | 2025
₹92,930.00
31 | May | 2025
₹96,210.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹98,110.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹92,900.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.53%
Gold Price
1 | April | 2025
₹89,600.00
30 | April | 2025
₹95,150.00
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹97,850.00
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹89,600.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.19%
Gold Price
1 | March | 2025
₹84,700.00
31 | March | 2025
₹89,590.00
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹89,590.00
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹84,700.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
5.77%
Gold Price
1 | February | 2025
₹82,650.00
28 | February | 2025
₹84,730.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹86,660.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹82,650.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.52%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2025
₹77,350.00
31 | January | 2025
₹82,550.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹82,550.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹77,350.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.72%
The gold rate in Agartala for 24 carat is at Rs 162,120 per 10 grams, down 3.06% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,212 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 148,610 for 10 grams and Rs 14,861 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 121,590 per 10 grams and Rs 12,159 for 1 gram.
The gold rate in Agartala for 24 carat is at Rs 167,230 per 10 grams, up 2.61% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,723 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 153,294.20 for 10 grams and Rs 15,329.42 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 125,422.50 per 10 grams and Rs 12,542.25 for 1 gram.