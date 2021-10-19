Zypp Electric, Venture Catalysts partner to support EV last-mile delivery startups

Zypp Electric has partnered with Venture Catalysts to support EV delivery startups. The two companies are organising a challenge programme named - Zypp EVolve - S1 - EV/Logistics Innovation Challenge.

Zypp Electric, an EV Logistics Tech delivery startup, has partnered with early-stage incubator Venture Catalysts to support EV Startups. Under this drive, Zypp Electric with Venture Catalyst is organising a programme named – Zypp EVolve – S1 – EV/Logistics Innovation Challenge.

Zypp Electric will support every individual, team, or startup who has disruptive and innovative ideas to revolutionize the EVs and Logistics industry and get noticed by industry-leading last-mile electric delivery brands like Zypp Electric and funded by Venture Catalysts. Startups will get ₹18.75 lakh and a chance to get additional ₹1.5 crore funding from Venture Catalysts.

Under this drive, Zypp electric will support all the upcoming startups working in different fields such as Electric vehicle manufacturing, Logistics, Drones, Autonomous vehicles, Batteries, BMS, EV service and maintenance, motors, Controller, Technology/AI/ML/IoT/Analytics and Charging Infrastructure.

They will get committed business scale-up opportunities with Zypp of orders up to ₹5 crores. Zypp Electric will provide them with incubation support, they get to work at Zypp Electric’s office free of charge for prototyping and testing for up to 3 months and Zypp will also provide them mentorship from top industry leaders.

“We are very thrilled and excited to launch this drive for this innovative challenge for the EV & Logistics startups in association with Venture Catalysts. This drive is for every individual, company or budding startup who has disruptive and innovative ideas. While we are doing so many things in building the right EV ecosystem at Zypp, this challenge is intended to further bolster our EV mission of a sustainable world.”

“We aim to revolutionize the EVs and Logistics industry together with younger talent. It will not only give recognition to these startups or individuals but will give them exposure and insights from industry leaders and also committed business and partnership opportunities of scaling with Zypp. They will get also get funding which will give them wings to fly in the initial years of their professional & start-up journey,” said Akash Gupta, the Co-Founder and CEO of Zypp Electric.

“Venture Catalysts believes that startups relying on clean energy are going to be the next big thing and hence we support the EV economy. We are extremely bullish on Zypp, our portfolio startup, which is already a leader in the EV segment. This initiative could be a great platform for younger teams, startups and individuals to get business and funding opportunities via Zypp and Venture Catalysts. Venture Catalysts continues to support Zypp Electric’s journey and looks to forge deeper partnerships into creating a complete EV ecosystem in the country,” said Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, the MD of Venture Catalysts.

