Zypp Electric to provide drone services in these Indian cities: Check list here

Zypp Electric has partnered with TSAW Drones to provide drone services to boost last-mile deliveries in the country. The company will be initially offering this service in four Indian cities.

Zypp Electric, one of India’s leading tech-enabled EV-as-a-Service shared electric mobility platforms, has recently partnered with TSAW Drones to add drone delivery to their Portfolio. The company will be using these drones for last-mile delivery services. TSAW Drones is a start-up that works on introducing drones in logistics. This start-up builds an end-to-end intelligent technology stack including smart GCS, UTM, and AI-assisted smart fleet health management for drones to deliver all kinds of loads.

Under this partnership, Zypp Electric and TSAW Drones plan to deploy 200 drones for last mile delivery in the first phase in four Indian cities. These services are planned in all the cities where Zypp Electric is operational such as Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. The drone delivery services will be offered to limited localities during the first phase. Moreover, all the deployed drones will be equipped with smart lockers which can be opened only through an OTP pin provided to the customer, ensuring the safety of the items at the time of delivery.

“We are extremely happy to announce our partnership with TSAW Drones, India’s leading drone R&D & manufacturing startup. The best part is that drones are flying EV vehicles and they will add as an extension to our ground fleet of E-scooters to deliver medical, food, grocery parcels in long distances at 1/10 the time needed and also in hilly terrains where deliveries via roads are tougher. Zypp Electric is looking forward to making the deliveries smoother and smarter across various locations. Zypp Electric and TSAW Drones’ partnership will help take last-mile deliveries to the next level.” said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Zypp Electric.

Commenting on the partnership, Rimanshu Pandey, Founder and COO of TSAW Drones said, “Today cities are expanding beyond imagination and catering to each and every customer is impossible with the existing infrastructure. Drones are the future of transportation and TSAW drones is making this future a reality by introducing drones in the logistics sector for last-mile deliveries. TSAW’s partnership with Zypp electric has made the process of implementation even faster, just like our drones. Together we will soon be at the doorsteps of every customer.”