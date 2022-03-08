Zypp Electric to hire and train 3,000 Women as Delivery Partners in 2022

Zypp Electric has today announced that the company will hire and train 3,000 women as delivery partners by the end of 2022.

Zypp Electric, one of India’s leading EV logistics companies, has today announced that the company plans to expand its driver-partner community to 25,000 by the end of 2022. Moreover, the company aims to hire and train 3,000 women as delivery partners by the end of this year. As part of their #SheroesOnEV initiative, Zypp will be focusing on skilling women to ride EVs and train them as delivery partners to #BreakTheBias is an otherwise male-dominated profession.

Elaborating on the hiring plans, Rashi Agarwal, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, Zypp Electric said, “Being a working woman for 16 years now, I understand the importance of financial independence. Through Zypp, I have created a domain for myself and I aim to create similar opportunities for women across in this sunrise sector. I believe that only an inclusive future is a sustainable future in any sector.”

She further added, “As women continue to become an integral part of the industry, it is important to put aside gender biases and have women working on the ground in male-dominant roles like in the rider or technology team at Zypp. We are committed to creating equal opportunities for both men and women to offer them a platform to transform their lives.”

Akash Gupta, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Zypp Electric said “EVs will create a new opportunity for women driver-partners to enter into gig delivery workforce as E-scooters are easy to drive and have gearless controls with speed calibration which are easy and comfortable to learn and drive around the city for all gender types. Coupled with Zypp technology backed charging infrastructure and app-based maintenance support, it’ll be a smooth ride for the entire delivery partner ecosystem to go electric with easy rental plans.”

Zypp Electric believes that its new delivery partners will empower Zypp to enhance sustainable delivery capabilities within the company and offer more brands the choice to partner with them for Mission Zero Emission. The company currently has 3,000 delivery riders on the road, and with the ever-growing last-mile delivery market and demand, it plans to ramp up its delivery partner ecosystem. Moreover, the company is also working on a long-term goal to have at least 50 per cent of the total employee strength to be women.