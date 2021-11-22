Zypp Electric supports “Shoonya” zero pollution delivery campaign launched by NITI Aayog and RMI

Zypp Electric supports Shoonya, a zero pollution delivery campaign that aims at reducing pollution in India. This campaign is a joint initiative by NITI Aayog and RMI.

Zypp Electric, the Indian EV startup, in a joint initiative with NITI Aayog, the public policy think-tank of the Government of India and RMI is supporting the Shoonya zero pollution delivery campaign. Together, the three are accelerating the deployment of EVs for last-mile deliveries.

To keep up with the demand of logistics, NITI Aayog with RMI has started a campaign called Shoonya. Shoonya aims to fully electrify last-mile deliveries. The vision of the campaign is to build awareness and demand for zero pollution delivery among consumers. With Shoonya, Zypp Electric will recognize and promote industry efforts towards fleet electrification. It will set the last mile delivery sector on a pathway to 100% electrification by 2030.

Speaking about the campaign, Amitabh Kant, the CEO of NITI Aayog said “Shoonya presents a unique opportunity for start-ups like Zypp Electric to set an example for the freight sector to go green. Everything which is committed to green mobility is committed to a shared and connected world. It is also committed to clean pollution in Delhi and also committed to providing better livelihood to the citizens and to the delivery people in India. And, therefore Zypp is a unique role model for others to emulate.”

When we started Shoonya along with RMI sometime back, our intention was to ensure that the last mile delivery is all done by electric vehicles, so that not only will this clean up the air, not only this will provide better connectivity, not only will this ensure a better livelihood for the gig workers of today but this will help us transition from combustion to a shared connected electric world and therefore our belief is in Niti Aayog our belief is that if we will be able to do last-mile connectivity to the electric vehicles then this movement will spread and it will serve as a huge lesson for others and then others will emulate last mile connectivity and replicate the electric vehicle. We provided a long support through the fame scheme through the fastest option of electric vehicles. I am confident that the start-up community will lead India’s EV revolution by electrifying final-mile distribution.”

Clay Stranger, MD, RMI said, “The urban delivery sector has the highest potential for full-scale electrification amongst all use cases. Through the Shoonya campaign, we are engaging the entire ecosystem to increase consumer awareness for zero pollution deliveries. I congratulate Zypp for taking a lead in accelerating EV adoption.”

Speaking on the partnership with NITI Aayog for this unique initiative Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Zypp Electric said “We are extremely proud to announce to support this unique initiative – Shoonya, a Zero Pollution Delivery campaign, which is launched by NITI Aayog and RMI. The main aim of this partnership is 100% electrification of the delivery of goods and services through EV that will not only help to curb air pollution but also to reduce the cost of last-mile deliveries and increase driver earnings.”

“We at Zypp Electric aim to reduce carbon emissions through its largest electric scooter fleet and by electrifying last-mile logistics, this aligns perfectly with the Shoonya campaign. With Shoonya and Zypp coming in together, we are sure that we will achieve this mission together faster and save the planet.”

