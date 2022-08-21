Zypp Electric plans to scale up operations, expand to 8 more cities by FY2023

Zypp Electric has an aggressive expansion plan on cards for this fiscal and the company plans to add 100+ employees to achieve this goal. As the company goes on a hiring spree, Rashi Agarwal, Co-founder and CBO, Zypp Electric tells Express Mobility that they are looking for individuals with the vision and enthusiasm to enable the company to scale up.

What are the key skills that you look for in hiring freshers?

To support the platform and the essence of what we are trying to build, we need people who are visionaries and are enthusiastic to build and scale the idea on a daily basis.

When looking to hire people who are just venturing into the corporate world, we try to gauge if their attitude is the right fit with the organisation, are they willing to go above and beyond to add, innovate and support the business model while also assessing if they are interested in upskilling themselves.

What skills do you look for in potential employees on the shop floor?

With people across categories working on the shop floor, we need different personality types, relevant experience and skill sets.

For the hub managers, we usually prefer someone with a few years of experience either in the startups, automotive or the e-comm space. While for advisors, technicians and mechanics, we look for people who have skill sets and understanding of the segment.

When hiring new talent, which are the key qualifications you are looking for?

We have a prerequisite for a graduation or a postgraduate degree based on the kind of role they are applying for and obviously, additional skills will always be an added plus point when interviewing with us.

What are the challenges you face when hiring new talent?

When recruiting for roles, we have seen that candidates who might have more than 2-3 offers hesitate to join a start-up compared to bigger brands. Personally, I have seen cases when you are waiting for that person to join for almost one month and at the end of the notice period, they refuse.

Do you think there is a gap between academia and industry? How can this be bridged?

I believe that academia and industry experience go hand in hand. Theoretical knowledge is important to understand the premise of whatever field a person wishes to launch their career in but practical or industrial knowledge plays a pivotal role in understanding the how and whys of the execution. This is why I feel that internships are a great option even for students.

We recently hired 12 interns from Shri Ram School, Gurugram. These 12 kids came to our office for two hours every day and understood the nitty gritties of the everyday corporate world. By the end of the internship, they had a very clear and distinct understanding of what they wanted to do in terms of education and career.

What are you doing to attract, train and retain young professionals?

The EV space is a lucrative segment hence attracting young professionals is not really a challenge for us these days. A significant section of the youth wishes to contribute and affiliate themselves with this growing segment.

There is no talent crunch, the only thing we are trying to do is upskill these professionals. We extend a lot of on-the-job training, alongside various other courses and these are completely sponsored by Zypp. While these are things for our employees, we are also trying to go above and beyond for our gig workers as well. If the gig-worker rents and clocks in for 30 consecutive days of the week then we waive off the Rs 3000 rental charges.

What is your hiring target for FY2023?

By the end of FY2023, we want to add 100+ people across departments. We have strengthened our talent force by almost 8 times, from 80 to 350 employees in the past 8 months. This increase in strength can also be owed to the fact that we are planning to scale our operation to 8 more cities by the end of this financial year.

Are there any additional training programs or courses that you have incorporated to upskill the existing workforce?

Zypp Electric sponsors various online courses to its employees apart from on-the-job training that they get. Alongside, we are also in talks with some external parties to design some niche training for developing the skills internally. The idea is still under talks and discussions but we are planning to act on it quite soon.

How do you ensure to retain your hardworking employees? Is fiscal incentives the only way to motivate employees?

While incentives do tend to motivate people, employees these days are seeking benefits that go beyond monetary. Understanding this, we at Zypp are working towards ensuring that employees are a part of a more healthier and constructive environment where they are met with ample opportunities to grow and to learn.

What are the policies laid down to ensure work-life balance for your employees?

At Zypp Electric, we have very flexible working hours. Our employees are supposed to attend a specific number of hours on a weekly basis and they have the option to log in and log out as per their leisure as long as it meets the required hours. We also encourage our employees to use their leave quota and ensure that they spend some quality time with their family and friends.