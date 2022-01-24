Zypp Electric partners with Mechanifyspares for maintenance, repair of EVs

Zypp Electric has collaborated with Mechanifyspares for aftersales support of EVs. As a part of this partnership, Mechanifyspares will provide auto components and spare parts for electric vehicles.

Zypp Electric, one of India’s leading EV logistics companies, has joined hands with Mechanifyspares, an Indian online platform dedicated to providing auto components and spare parts for EVs. As a part of this partnership, Mechanifyspares will be able to procure and repair the 5,000+ Zypp EVs seamlessly that are currently running on road. With Zypp Electric, Mechanifyspare aims to organize the electric two-wheeler market by augmenting the existing supply chain and proprietary technology.

Under this partnership, Zypp’s dedicated team that handles repairs of its EVs will now be able to procure required spare parts by placing an online order and getting it delivered across the cities Zypp is present in. Moreover, Zypp will enable Mechanifyspares in becoming a one-stop solution for all sorts of EV challenges related to maintenance and repairing. Zypp Electric says that the Indian EV industry is projected to grow by 90 per cent to $150 billion in the next decade.

The company states that while the ecosystem is training ICE garage mechanics to repair EVs as smoothly as an ICE, the lack of an organized spare part provider makes repairing inaccessible to many EV users. The development comes as Zypp is expecting logistics and e-commerce companies to opt for an aggressive switch post-Delhi government’s new EV norm. Zypp plans to add 2000 new EVs every month into its fleet from April this year. They have already partnered with 100+ partners across logistics, grocery, food and pharma sector, including Z​omato, Swiggy, BigBasket, Flipkart, Amazon, etc.

Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Zypp Electric, said, “As we move to fulfill our dream of putting 100,000 EVs on the road for last-mile logistics by this year, we’re super excited to create an end-to-end journey for all our partners with Mechanify. While there has been significant growth in the sale and purchase of EVs, there’s a massive gap in last mile EV challenges like maintenance or repairs. Having Mechanify on board will help us provide a well-serviced vehicle that runs without any problems. Mechanifyspares will be able to solve a major issue of procuring branded spare parts to our team and help us remove the bottlenecks we would otherwise face at this stage of growth.”

Viren Thakur and Ujjwal Seth, Founders, Mechanifyspares, added, “While India saw growth in EV adoption and charging infrastructure, it lacks a connected ecosystem that resolves end-to-end problems. More often than not, industry, garage owners, suppliers, and others face difficulties in obtaining genuine two-wheeler parts due to the unorganized nature of the EV ecosystem. At Mechanify, we want to organize the unorganized spare part industry and address an underlying challenge hindering the EV adoption in India.”