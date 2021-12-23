Zypp Electric partners with Flo Mobility to expand its footprint in the autonomous EV sector

Zypp Electric has partnered with Flo Mobility to expand its footprint in the autonomous EV sector. This collaboration will focus on delivery in the Delhi-NCR region.

Zypp Electric, one of India’s leading tech-enabled EV-as-a-service platform, has recently partnered with Flo Mobility to expand its footprint in the autonomous electric vehicles sector. FloMobility, on the other hand, is a start-up dedicated to democratising autonomy and its USP is a camera-based retrofit stack that is affordable and interoperable. Zypp Electric aims to provide autonomous navigation solutions for the mobility industry. They believe that autonomy is the way of the future and supporting this vision would provide last-mile logistics in India a new edge.

Under this partnership, Zypp Electric will build a delivery bot for Zypp deliveries for distribution within large campuses. The delivery bot is said to pick up any packages left at the gate/entry and bring them to the door. Flo Mobility will allow Zypp delivery bots to navigate autonomously during the delivery process. Moreover, it will keep track of Zypp Electric vehicles that are filled with consignments and waiting for delivery personnel at the warehouse gate/entry. This collaboration is said to focus on delivery in the Delhi-NCR region only.

Commenting on this announcement, Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Zypp Electric said, “We are extremely happy to announce our partnership with FloMobility, India’s leading autonomous tech solution company for small vehicles. Zypp Electric is looking forward to making the food deliveries smoother and smarter across various locations. It will also enable Zypp electric to automatically rebalance their e-scooter fleet on demand. Zypp Electric and Flo Mobility’s partnership will help take last-mile deliveries to the next level.”

“Flo Mobility’s multi-utility autonomous platform has applications across industries including mobility and last-mile delivery. Zypp has been at the forefront of solving last-mile delivery inefficiencies and the adaption of electric scooters. With this partnership, we intend to disrupt logistics services by automating the most inefficient parts of the delivery person journey, at the warehouse and the customer’s doorstep. Collaboration with Zypp Electric opens up a lot of possibilities for startups like us” said Manesh Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of FloMobility.