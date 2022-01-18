Zypp Electric Join Hands With Battery Smart To Get Access Of 175 Battery Swapping Station In Delhi NCR

Zypp Electric has partnered with battery Smart to gain access to over 175 battery-swapping stations across the Delhi NCR region. Through this partnership, over 2000 electric two-wheelers will be integrated into Battery Smart’s network.

One of India’s fastest-growing battery-swapping networks for electric vehicles, Battery Smart, has announced its partnership with Zypp Electric, a shared electric mobility start-up. Through this partnership, 2000 Zypp Electric two-wheelers will be integrated onto Battery Smart’s network, so that the users will have seamless access to over 175 Swap Stations across the Delhi NCR region. A pilot of 200 vehicles is already underway.

Battery Smart’s battery-as-a-service model allows Zypp Electric to lower its CAPEX while scaling operations. With zero downtime associated with swapping, Zypp Electric’s users can save time and leverage a well-established network to swap batteries at any location.

“Our partnership with Zypp Electric adds a large base of commercial two-wheelers and helps us improve the utilization of our growing network. As the largest network for battery swapping in the country, we help mitigate the fear of range anxiety typically associated with EVs, especially for the logistics segment,” said Pulkit Khurana, Co-Founder of Battery Smart.

Speaking on occasion, Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Zypp Electric, said, “Having access to the largest network of battery swapping in the country helps our drivers be on the road for longer durations. The partnership with Battery Smart also allows us to remain asset-light while expanding our fleet numbers further, without incurring a large CAPEX associated with the batteries and stations. At Zypp, we always follow the ecosystem approach of partnering with companies solving the right problems for faster EV adoption for the masses.”

Battery Smart has a partner-led model that allows it to scale rapidly. With more than 175 live stations across Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida, the company has completed 7 lakh swaps and currently services over 2500 electric two and three-wheelers every day. Battery Smart aims to provide EV drivers access to two-minute swaps within a 1 km radius with zero wait time.

Zypp Electric provides electric scooters on a subscription plan to its clients and delivery executives. Currently, the company works with all leading business-to-business grocery and other hyperlocal delivery companies, with over 2,000 electric vehicles on its platform.