Zypp Electric introduces ZyppDash to simplify EV fleet management

Zypp Electric, India’s two-wheeler EV-as-a-service platform has launched ZyppDash – EV fleet management dashboard for businesses. The purpose of the dashboard is to simplify the process of requesting and managing fleets.

The new web-based application will be available for all Zypp Electric partners to track real-time location of their vehicle and rider info to ensure effective utilisation of time and effort. The application will enable Zypp delivery partners to monitor total carbon saved on kilometres travelled along with ESG goal alignment, manage on duty riders and vehicles and allot orders through the application.

According to Zypp Electric, today with the fleet size of 8,000 vehicles, Zypp is currently managing last-mile deliveries for over top 50 industry giants today, including Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto etc. to execute affordable and sustainable last-mile deliveries. Given the growing EV demand, Zypp Electric also intends to roll out over 2 lakh electric scooters and expand its services to 20 Indian cities by the end of 2025.

Also Read M&M becomes first Indian auto firm to enter DJSI world index for 2nd year

Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO at Zypp Electric said, “At Zypp Electric, we are bridging the gap of EV adoption for delivery with our fleet and trained manpower for EVs. Hence, we also want to ensure smooth management of fleet, riders and orders for our partners. We at Zypp are always looking to provide cutting edge & industry first EV solutions for fleet management. The launch of ZyppDash – EV Fleet management Dashboard is a service add-on for our partners which sets us apart in the EVaaS industry.”

Recently, Zypp Electric made a key hiring on the technology front and appointed Amit Goyal as Director of Engineering. He is responsible for designing and structure of technology systems and managing the implementation of technology projects.

Zypp plans to continue its investments in team, product, and technology and incorporate more data science-related functionalities to improve the driver and customer experience via tech-enabled last-mile delivery service.