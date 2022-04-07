Zypp Electric elevates Tushar Mehta as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer

Zypp Electric, one of India’s leading EV logistics companies, has today announced the elevation of Tushar Mehta as Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer (COO). Tushar joined Zypp last year as Business head and was working with the company’s founding team to achieve operational excellence and business strategies. Prior to this, he has was a part of the leadership team in some of India’s popular mobility and automotive companies, including Ola Cabs and Cars24.

In his new role, Tushar’s core responsibilities will include scaling Zypp’s overall business and ensuring sustainable growth strategies. “He will be responsible for leading Zypp in further creating solutions to solve the delivery and mobility problems in the EV space,” the company said in a statement. Zypp also added that this is in line with its “continuous commitment to sustained growth by adding to its leadership team and strategically achieving its goals of maintaining operational efficiency, with an eye on capturing a wider market in the fiscal year.”

On his elevation, Tushar Mehta Co-founder and COO, Zypp Electric, said “Having been a part of the EV revolution that Zypp is driving, I am thrilled and excited to lead Zypp’s business and growth. Being the leader in EV logistics and rentals, Zypp is poised to drive its Mission Zero Emission and make India greener by adding 1.5 lakh EVs over the next 3 years. I am looking forward to driving Zypp into this rapid expansion phase, with the aim to grow our revenue to 10X by FY23.”

Speaking on Tushar’s leadership vision and accountability, Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Zypp Electric, said “I am extremely delighted to welcome Tushar as our Co-founder and COO. We’re always looking for leaders to take Zypp to the next level. Tushar has time and again proven his leadership in business resilience and in-depth knowledge of his expertise in the sector that played an instrumental role in the growth of Zypp electric across the country.”

He further added, “Now, as a part of the founding team, his understanding and past experience of scaling startups will further help us grow to become India’s largest EV services company with being the most profitable EV venture too.” In the last few months, Zypp has partnered with several E-commerce companies across logistics, grocery, food, and pharma sectors, including Z​omato, Swiggy, BigBasket, Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, PharmEasy, Delhivery, Spencers, etc. to ensure sustainable last-mile delivery for all.