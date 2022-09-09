Gurugram-based startup Zypp Electric has announced that it has completed 13,50,000 deliveries in the month of August, meanwhile reducing 7.4 lakh kg of carbon emissions in the Delhi NCR region.

Zypp Electric, in a statement, said that, with an overall billed fleet of 7,000 vehicles and 5500+ active delivery executives in Aug 2022 , it has achieved this milestone in the EV adoption in India’s logistics sector.

Zypp currently operates with 5% female drivers in its fleet, who have been recruited via its special female rider employment programme.

Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Zypp Electric said, “ “The Government’s push towards EV adoption specifically in the last-mile delivery segment is quite evident in the Delhi Government Aggregator Draft Policy,”



“On the occasion of World EV Day, we pledge to achieve more such milestones. We are actively working to transition the country’s last-mile logistics to 100% electric by 2028 to further contribute to the nation’s vision of EV adoption.”

Approximately 66 percent of all trips made today in India are last-mile trips, where the maximum pollution is produced. The Indian last-mile delivery segment is directly proportional to the e-commerce penetration.

The Indian e-commerce market which is valued at USD 30 billion today and expected to be USD 150 billion in the next 3-4 years and hence, the logistics will also see a 5X growth.

The last-mile delivery solutions provider said that it has a partnership with over top 30 industry giants at present, including Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, BlinkIt, BigBasket, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, PharmEasy, JioMart, Delhivery, Spencers, etc. to execute affordable and sustainable last-mile deliveries.

In the last few years Zypp has already completed 90 lakh deliveries and saved more than 23 million kg carbon emissions. Zypp Electric also intends to roll out over 1.5 lakh electric scooters and expand its services to 15 Indian cities by the end of 2024.