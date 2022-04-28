Zypp Electric appoints Sameer Baweja as Senior Vice President to head technology vertical

Zypp Electric, one of India’s leading tech-enabled Electric Vehicle-as-a-Service platforms, has today announced the appointment of Sameer Baweja as Senior Vice President to lead the Technology and Products vertical of Zypp. The company says that with over 22 years of experience, Sameer is a veteran in the industry and brings in extensive product building technology experience in SaaS-based B2B and B2C domains.

At Zypp Electric, Sameer’s role will be to strategize the company’s upcoming operations and technological innovation to build last-mile EV solutions in 30 cities across India. Prior to joining Zypp, he was working with Ameyo as Head of Product Engineering. Earlier, he has also worked with mid-size companies and start-ups like Harman, and Tavant in product innovation and leading new product lines.

On his appointment, Sameer Baweja, SVP of Technology & Product, Zypp Electric, said, “ I am elated to announce that I have joined Zypp as a Senior Vice President to head technology-driven innovation in their journey to become India’s leading Tech-Enabled EV-as-a-Service platform. In this role, I will work with business, marketing and operations teams to prioritise and formulate the next level product and data strategy via building a strong technology team & tech platform which is highly scalable”.

Commenting on the same, Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Zypp Electric, said, “I am elated to have Sameer on board with us as our Tech Leader who would support the company’s vision of driving the operations to the next level through thought leadership in the innovation of technology and products as we are looking to expand Zypp Electric’s EV-as-a-Service across the length & breadth of the country.”