Zypp Electric appoints Amit Goyal as Director of Engineering, Ketan Ray as VP Business Head

Zypp Electric, India’s EV startup, announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Amit Goyal as Director of Engineering and Ketan Ray as Vice President Business Head.

Amit Goyal, a certified Scrum master and Java 8 expert, brings 17 years of knowledge and experience in the IT sector. He also co-founded a US based food tech startup, FoodEspa and formerly worked as an Architect in Ericsson.

The company said, new hirings will take forward Zypp’s mission of building a robust ecosystem of electric vehicles that helps businesses as well as gig workers.

In his new role, Amit will be responsible for Designing the structure of technology systems and managing the implementation of technology projects at Zypp. He will be working with industry leaders to plan the future IT requirements of the organisation and carrying out the testing procedures to satisfy quality standards and procedures.

Amit Goyal, Director of Engineering, Zypp Electric, said, “I see Zypp Electric continuing to play a critical role as an industry catalyst in everything last-mile logistics. I intend to contribute to the process by making it more efficient through the use of technology.”

Ketan will oversee portfolio expansion of Zypp from current mainly two-wheelers to three-wheelers & more to cater to the variety of customer use cases. Ketan formerly worked as a Director of Operations at Euler Motors, where he oversaw the expansion of EV mobility services across four major Indian cities, generating threefold revenue growth.

Ketan Ray, VP Business Head, Zypp Electric said, “In the last few years, Zypp Electric has partnered with big names in the industry and boarded the best OEMs and technology providers.”

Rashi Agarwal, Co-founder and CBO, Zypp Electric, said, “The EV logistics sector is set to disrupt the industry remarkably with electric vehicles and their usage going mainstream. As the leader in electric logistics, Zypp plans to capture a lion’s share of the market offering trouble free service and cutting-edge technology that is attainable.