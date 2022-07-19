Zoomcar completes 10 lakh airport trips in India

Zoomcar, a leading car sharing marketplace in emerging countries has claimed that its customers have completed over a million airport trips in India. The company offers airport terminal delivery and pickup in more than 30 airports across India including major metropolitan airports like Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, which it says accounts for more than 60 per cent of airport bookings on Zoomcar.

According to the company, guests ageing between 26-35 years hold the biggest share of airport bookings, while most of them use their rental Zoomcar for multiple day trips.

There are now more than 20,000 vehicles on its platform including seven-seat configuration SUVs. It also offers sedans, hatchbacks, and other cars on the Zoomcar marketplace, Guests in India have also now driven more than 800 million kilometres in cars booked on the platform.

Nirmal NR, CEO, Zoomcar India said, “Zoomcar’s car sharing marketplace allows individuals access to the most diverse selection of vehicles across India and we are thrilled to announce that we have fulfilled over 1 million airport trips in India. We have witnessed tremendous growth in airport bookings in the past 6 months. Cars come with Zoomcar’s promise of assured delivery, or else Zoomcar provides a 2x refund.”