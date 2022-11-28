Zoomcar appoints Naveen Gupta as country head for India

Bengaluru-based car sharing platform Zoomcar has appointed Naveen Gupta as its vice president and country head in India. Naveen, in his new role, will oversee growth, operations, and customer experience for the company in the country.



Gupta comes with over 11 years of global experience in the automotive and e-commerce industry under his belt and has previously worked with Hero MotoCorp, redBus, Swiggy, and Cars24.



Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder Zoomcar said, “We’re thrilled to announce Naveen as our Country Head for India,”



“His diverse skill sets and seasoned leadership will play an instrumental role in continuing to scale the India business. I am confident that in his new role he will help excellently position the company as we scale our marketplace across the country.”



Naveen Gupta, Country Head, Zoomcar India said, “I am very excited to be leading Zoomcar’s India business at this important stage of its growth. At Zoomcar, we’re currently sitting on the cusp of a dramatic transformation within personal mobility, and I look forward to working closely with Greg and the broader Zoomcar team to help the company reach new heights.”