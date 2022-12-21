Zoomcar appoints Delly Nugraha as Country Head for Indonesia

Zoomcar, a car sharing platform, has appointed Delly Nugraha as its Country Head for Indonesia. The company said that Indonesia is expected to be the second largest market after India for its operations.

Delly will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s growth, operations, and will lead the charge for the company’s Indonesia plans.

Prior to joining Zoomcar, Delly has worked in tech companies’ operations in Indonesia such as Qraved, Gojek, Carsome, and Air Asia Super App. He has worked in sales, operations, marketing, and general management functions across Indonesia.

Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder, Zoomcar said, “Indonesia will be our second largest market after India, and Delly’s diverse skill sets and seasoned leadership will play an instrumental role in scaling the Indonesia business. I am confident that in his new role he will help excellently position the company as we scale our marketplace in Indonesia.”

Delly Nugraha, Country Head, Zoomcar Indonesia, said “I am very excited to be leading Zoomcar’s Indonesia business at this important stage of our growth. At Zoomcar, we’re currently sitting on the cusp of a dramatic transformation within personal mobility, and I look forward to working closely with Greg and the broader Zoomcar team to help the company reach new heights.”