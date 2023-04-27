zingbus launches shared intercity electric cabs

zingbus has launched Zing Electric – Intercity Shared Electric Cabs connecting Delhi NCR with nearby cities. Currently running on weekends to Agra and Jaipur, zingbus plans to deploy over 120 Electric cabs daily connecting more than 40 cities in the next six months.

Passengers can book a single seat in the cab similar to a bus, instead of booking the complete cab, making it an affordable ride. With the introduction of shared electric cabs, passengers can immediately neutralize 100+ Tonnes of CO2 per month by shifting to electric.

zingbus is also collaborating with National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV), an EoDB pilot initiative, for a joint e-mobility project aiming towards the creation of high-speed public charging stations on Indian highways.

Speaking on the new initiative, Prashant Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, zingbus, said, “Intercity travel presents the largest opportunity for sustainable mobility due to its high asset utilization and consequently high energy requirement. If we could fulfil the billion passenger miles that zingbus customers have undertaken in the last 4 years, using Electric buses instead of the usual ICE buses, we would have neutralized almost 65,000 tonnes of Co2e, equivalent to what “25 Lakh trees” would have done in a year.”

The ongoing pilot for Zing Electric has shown promising results so far. Electric cabs have demonstrated a significantly lower cost of operations compared to the usual diesel/CNG cabs being operated by zingbus on the same routes. zingbus also plans to deploy 80+ electric buses in the next 12 months across the country.