zingbus launches ‘Pay at Bus’ facility for customers

zingbus has launched the first-of-its-kind ‘Pay at Bus’ facility for its customers. The new service facilitates zingbus customers to book their travel tickets online through the app or web and pay the amount of their ticket while boarding the bus.

zingbus has deployed the ‘Pay at Bus’ facility on every route and service starting with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab belt. The new service facility enables those customers who are not comfortable with pre-payments or digital payments, to book and travel with zingbus ease free.

Speaking on the new launch, Prashant Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, zingbus, highlighted: “Nearly 83% of Indian consumers are still inclined towards paying cash for any service or product. While the future is ‘Digital India’ with the amalgamation of technology and advanced services, this major chunk of consumers still hesitates to trust & rely on a brand in terms of digital monetary payments.”

He added, “From 3Mn+ zingbus customer base, 72% of consumers hail from tier ⅔ cities & towns, and with the launch of ‘Pay at Bus’ we are aligned to grow the tech cohort of the nation, including those stranded groups of offline users, giving them an opportunity to first-hand experience and understand the brand features and benefits, and then pay for the experience.”

The dynamics of the ‘Pay at Bus’ facility are equivalent to that of the “Cash on Delivery” facility prompted by the e-commerce industry. However, with the integration of ‘Pay at Bus’, zingbus focuses on offering generation x of India, a more flexible payment mode for their travel needs. Moreover, since the integration of this feature, zingbus has witnessed more than 15% increase in the app bookings.

zingbus is confident to raise a revolution in the Indian travel industry with progressive technology-based features and ‘Pay at Bus’ is merely the beginning of a changed ecosystem of the Indian intercity travel market.