ZF showcases latest PV, CV offering at its Global Technology Day 2022

Germany-based tier 1 supplier ZF has unveiled its latest offering for the passenger and commercial vehicle segment at its annual Global Technology Day 2022. The company said that it aims to transfer technologies and competencies across vehicle segments in areas such as automation and electric drivetrains, after having provided the commercial vehicle industry with technological advancements.

The tier 1 premiered its steer-by-wire technology for the front axle in the passenger vehicle segment and has affirmed that the system will be adopted by major global automakers within the next year. The Steer-by-wire technology transmits driver commands to the steering system entirely through electrical signals, removing the mechanical link between the steering wheel and front axle.

Wolf-Henning Scheider, CEO, ZF Friedrichshafen said, “ZF’s new all-electric steering system is of by-wire technology and our portfolio positions the Group to achieve fully automated by-wire vehicle control in a highly competitive environment.”



Through by-wire technologies the amount of steering assist or brake torque can be tuned to mimic the typical feel that drivers expect but can also be instantly adjusted to enhance brake force to reduce stopping distances or steer around an obstacle more expertly than drivers can do themselves.



The German has also introduced its brake-by-wire system, which will enable the drivers to tune the brake torque as they like and will also allow them to enhance brake force, thus reducing stopping distances or steer around obstacles more effectively. The system also enables regenerative braking and energy recuperation that helps recharge the batteries in EV.

“ZF’s new steer-by-wire technology is an important precondition for advanced automation in passenger cars and, true to our ‘develop once, deploy anywhere’ guiding philosophy, will also be applied to commercial vehicle automation,” added Scheider.



The company also demonstrated a host of its latest technologies for commercial vehicles. ZF’s new CeTrax 2 electric driveline for heavy-duty commercial vehicles combines a favourable power-to-weight ratio and compact design. This enables a sustained output of 360 kW and improved efficiency through powershift gear changes. It also features high-end technologies including a hairpin design for the stator, an innovative cooling system and a silicon carbide-based inverter.

ZF also demonstrated SCALAR, a digital solutions platform for commercial vehicle fleets that enables efficient Transport-as-a-Service (TaaS). It is a fully automated, AI-based planning, routing and dispatching solution.The technology will combine and connect technologies on board commercial vehicles and third-party systems with artificial intelligence.

Scheider said, “ZF’s latest annual global technology showcase once again demonstrates how well positioned ZF is to meet challenges and maximise opportunities for the future. By increasing diversification, entering new markets, achieving greater technology penetration and pursuing our proven sustainability strategy, significant progress has been achieved by ZF at the very forefront of e-mobility, automation and connected, software-defined vehicles.”