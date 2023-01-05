ZF introduces new heated seat belt technology for EVs

ZF, a global technology company has developed a heated seat belt option for electric vehicles. Combined with other contact heaters like seat heaters, this technology reduces the amount of energy used to heat the vehicle. The heated belt is designed to provide occupants with a uniform feeling of warmth close to the body.

According to ZF, this heat belt technology may increase range by up to 15 percent by reducing the energy required to heat the interior of the vehicle during cold weather.

ZF’s heated seat belt incorporates integrated heating conductors that reduce the thickness of the seat belt by a minimum amount. This makes integration easier for vehicle manufacturers and offers occupants the same comfort as normal seat belt webbing.

Other advantages of ZF’s heated seat belt are decisive for its broad acceptance among drivers and passengers: It behaves like a conventional seat belt, and its operation is also identical.

Also Read Harman showcases modern-day automotive technologies at CES 2023 in Las Vegas

The seat belt can be heated up to 40 degrees celsius using approximately 70 watts of power. ZF says its Heat Belt behaves like a regular seatbelt, meaning a car would not have to go through any modifications to accommodate them.

Heating conductors are woven into the seatbelt structure, and the contact elements for the electrical heating circuits are positioned so that they do not interfere with belt operation or retraction.