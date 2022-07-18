Zepto to go electric in partnership with Zypp Electric

Zypp Electric, an e-logistic service provider, has partnered Zepto, a e-grocery start-up, to facilitate last-mile deliveries. At present, the partnership has a fleet of over 1,500 e-two-wheelers enabling more than 20,000 deliveries per day in Delhi, which will now be expanded to Bengaluru and Mumbai in next 4 months.

Currently, Zypp Electric serves 50 Zepto hubs in Delhi-NCR and envisions growing its partnership by 10X in the next 12 months by doubling its fleet and areas of servicing nationally.

Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Zypp Electric said, “Quick and sustainable is the future of commerce, and our partnership with Zepto is helping pave the way for this industry revolution.

In this first leg of our partnership, we have collectively helped reduce 1.62 lakh carbon emissions and facilitated more than half a million for Zepto so far, all via electric vehicles breaking the myth of speed with sustainability.

Owing to the kind of response recorded, we are certain that our partnership will only grow by multi-folds in terms of both, network on fleet extended and the number of deliveries done in a day.”

The company is working towards transitioning the last-mile logistics in the country to 100% electric by partnering with quick-commerce, food delivery, and other commerce-related platforms and avenues.

Their strategic partnership with multiple logistics and e-commerce companies is one such testament to their mission that has helped in reducing over 17 million kilograms of carbon emission in the last 24 months.

It has an active fleet of more than 5,000 e-scooters and plans to deploy over 1.5 lakh scooters by 2023. In the five years span, the company has partnered with industry leaders like Zomato, Swiggy, Big Basket, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, PharmEasy, Jio Mart, Delhivery, and Spencers to execute deliveries.