Zen Mobility to launch a range of Light Electric Vehicles

Zen Mobility, has announced its first range of mobility solutions which include a multi-purpose four-wheeler LEV called the ‘Zen Maxi Pod’ and a purpose-built cargo three-wheeler LEV called the ‘Zen Micro Pod’. The company recently received the ARAI Certificate of Conformity for the Zen Micro Pod.

The Zen Micro Pod and Maxi Pod have been conceptualised using the best-in-class design and technology, enabled with comfort, convenience, optimised range, and lower cost of ownership. While the Micro Pod, aimed at addressing long-standing problems of riders and delivery partners in Last Mile Delivery, will be unveiled in early 2023, Zen Mobility has also announced its plans to launch a new-age multi-purpose ‘Maxi Pod’ in the following years.

Designed in Germany and built indigenously, the Zen Micro Pod and Maxi Pod will be manufactured in India using locally sourced components, thereby promoting the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Namit Jain, Founder and CEO of Zen Mobility, said, “I am delighted to introduce Zen Mobility’s new range of customer-centric Electric Mobility Solutions. At Zen Mobility, we have critically analyzed the dynamic and complex nature of scenarios like Last Mile Delivery and intra-city goods mobility, and the challenges that users face during their transit. We have taken a design thinking approach towards conceptualizing and executing solutions in the form of Light Electric Vehicles (LEV), the Zen Micro Pod and Zen Maxi Pod that will provide better efficiency, productivity, safety, durability & cost-effectiveness in a range of use-cases and scenarios.”

The Micro Pod, particularly designed to suit the growing needs of users in the Last Mile delivery space, is powered by Zen’s patented EV Drivetrain technology and is customisable to suit the varying nature of delivery operations. While the Micro Pod is specifically purpose-built, the Zen Maxi has been designed for both passenger commute as well as goods delivery.

The engineering uniqueness of these vehicles lies in the lightweight construction of the composite chassis made from a combination of carbon fibre and glass fibre ensuring a much smoother driving experience compared to other EVs or ICEs. The Micro Pod has also undergone several road tests across various parameters including rough roads, steep slopes, and water wading tests and has been certified by ARAI for its drivability, manoeuvrability, durability, and performance.