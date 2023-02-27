Yulu, Bajaj Auto launch new generation EVs customised for Indian condition

Yulu and Bajaj Auto have launched new generation electric vehicles Miracle GR & DeX GR.Theseare developed on a purpose-built platform for electric two-wheelers engineered specially for Indian consumers, climate and road conditions.

Powered by Yulu’s AI-led technology stack and exclusively manufactured by Bajaj Auto, the Miracle GR & DeX GR are made in India, for the world, and are being rolled out by Chetak Technology (a 100 percent owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto).

According to the manufacturers, the unique form-factor, ergonomic design and tech-powered utility, the Miracle GR and DeX GR are set to offer a superlative experience to customers along with higher operational efficiency.

This partnership between a mobility tech company and a leading two-wheeler OEM is built on the common vision to transform mobility through smart, shared, sustainable, and safe electric vehicles.

Speaking on the launch, Amit Gupta – Co-founder & CEO, Yulu said, “Mobility needs and customer expectations are rapidly changing and traditional ownership models are being disrupted. Our partnership with Bajaj Auto was born out of this common vision and this launch will further solidify our position as a market leader in the shared mobility space, while reinforcing our commitment to sustainably solve the problems of traffic congestion and air pollution for daily commute and last-mile deliveries.”

Yulu is targetting more than 10x growth in revenues by the end of the year.

S Ravikumar, Chief Business Development Officer, Bajaj Auto added, “Going electric is a key strategic priority at Bajaj, and Yulu is an integral part of this strategy. Yulu’s deep expertise in EV technology and market knowledge coupled with Bajaj Auto’s strong, world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, is a powerful force that is shaping India’s future of mobility. These next-generation made-for-India vehicles with their intelligence, strong engineering underpinnings and sophisticated design aesthetics are a milestone not just for us, but for the entire electric mobility category.”

Having doubled its fleet in the last 3 months, Yulu is poised to put 100,000 vehicles on the road across major cities in India and is targeting more than 10x growth in revenues by the end of the year. Manufacturing from world- class automotive manufacturer Bajaj, Yulu also expects significant cost reductions and meaningful improvements in operating metrics and overall financials, owing to locally sourced parts and assembly, superior production quality and optimized economies of scale.

Yulu’s fleet operates on swappable batteries and is powered by Yuma Energy. There are currently around 100 Yuma stations across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, which the company plans to scale to 500 by 2024.