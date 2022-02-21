Yulu Appoints Manjunath Athrey As Head Of Engineering

Yulu today announced the appointment of Manjunath Athrey, an industry veteran, as the Head of Engineering. Manjunath brings in over 25 years of experience spanning Enterprise Product Engineering and Consulting.

Yulu today announced the appointment of Manjunath Athrey, an industry veteran, as the Head of Engineering. In this new role, Manjunath’s primary responsibility will be to scale a world-class engineering team, drive technical innovation, and deliver high-quality products.

Welcoming Manjunath into the company, Naveen Dachuri – Co-founder & CTO, Yulu, said, “Yulu has always attracted talent looking to create a larger impact while taking on very exciting professional challenges. Manjunath connects strongly with our purpose and we are delighted to have him on board. Leveraging his deep expertise in technology, he will focus on transforming our technical capabilities, strengthening our engineering verticals, and growing our offerings multi-fold.”

He added, “As a senior leader, Manjunath’s experience in building thriving teams with a diverse talent mix and fostering a culture of innovation, will be a great advantage as we enter a multi X growth phase. We are sure he will find this movement from computing to commuting very exciting & rewarding.”

Commenting on his appointment, Manjunath Athrey said, “Working in the technology businesses since the early days of my career, I have closely witnessed the power of technology to transform human lives. Yulu, with cutting-edge technology at its heart, is making our cities clean & liveable by transforming how urban India commutes. As someone very passionate about the environment, this role for me is the perfect match of heart & mind.”

He added, “Leveraging my experience in technology to create impact at scale while growing a commercial enterprise exponentially, is both a challenge and an inspiration. Building a world-class engineering team, delivering solutions that maximize customer delight and fostering a culture of technology innovation will be my key thrust areas.”

Manjunath brings in over 25 years of experience spanning Enterprise Product Engineering and Consulting. His last stint was with Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) where he was Senior Director of Engineering and Site Lead – R&D Data Center. He led the transformation of a technically-proficient product-engineering group into a customer-savvy, innovation-hungry workforce.

He has successfully built programs from the ground-up that have supported incremental revenue generation of $100M+ annually and helped grow the footprint of the company across APJ, EMEA and AMA. Manjunath has a well-rounded experience, ranging from business development activities in global markets to spearheading core engineering areas, like Design, Development & Delivery of enterprise-level software & firmware.

Manjunath has also worked as a Senior Consulting Associate in U.S. federal government’s Energy Star Program, after receiving his MBA degree from The George Washington University School of Business, U.S.A. Sustainability is a cause close to Manjunath’s heart, and he was a key member of the team that received recognition from the Chief Minister of Karnataka for taking a lead role in the rejuvenation of lakes in Bengaluru city.