Yulu, Adani Electricity to build large-scale battery swapping stations for electric bikes

Yulu and Adani Electricity have partnered to set up 500 battery swapping stations across Mumbai. These battery swapping stations will be open 24/7, and Adani Electricity will scale up according to Yulu's requirements.

By:September 21, 2021 6:03 PM
yulu, adani electricity announce partnership

Yulu has partnered with Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution in Mumbai by helping Yulu charge its e-bikes. The partnership will see 500 battery swapping stations in Mumbai in the next 18 months.

Yulu has partnered with several companies that deliver food, groceries, and medicines with the DEX e-bike, a customised electric two-wheeler that offers a range of 60 km per charge and carry a load of 12 kg. Yulu has deployed as many as 10,000 of the DEX e-bikes in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi. In Mumbai, Yulu has deployed these e-bikes in the BKC area and Navi Mumbai, while Adani Electricity will help install battery swapping stations, and scale up as per Yulu’s requirements. These battery swapping stations will be open 24/7.

A spokesperson for Adani Electricity said, “Adani Electricity is committed to establishing infrastructure for electrifying mobility in Mumbai and supporting Yulu in its journey for providing a sustainable mobility solution to Mumbaikars. Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited is committed to supporting the nation in its goals of achieving a reduction in greenhouse gases (GHG) emission.”

Commenting on the same, Amit Gupta, the Co-Founder of Yulu Bike, said, “This is a great opportunity as AEML and we have a common vision of building a sustainable future with greener commuting solutions. With this collaboration, Yulu will have 24×7 battery charging and swapping access across multiple points in Mumbai, and this will be our first step together towards electrification of mobility in Mumbai. We will be installing 500 EV charging stations across Mumbai in the next 18 months.”

