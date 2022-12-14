Yokohama Rubber makes it to CDP’s 2022 climate change ‘A list’

Japanese tyremaker Yokohama Rubber has been recognised for it by the global environmental non-profit CDP.

The tyremaker made it to CDP’s ‘A List’ for tackling climate change as it got recognition for its efforts to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks, and develop the low-carbon economy, based on its responses to the CDP’s 2022 climate change questionnaire.

Previously, the company had been inducted in the A List on three occasions in the years 2016, 2019, and 2020.

CDP is a global non-profit organization that aims to realise a sustainable economy by encouraging companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. It leverages investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts.

The sustainability initiatives included in Yokohama Transformation 2023, Yokohama Rubber’s medium-term management plan for fiscal years 2021–2023, are based on the concept of “Caring for the Future.”

By implementing sustainability initiatives under this concept, the company said that it is endeavoring to help resolve social issues through its business activities. It is also implementing environment-related initiatives based on a three-pillar strategy focused on achieving carbon neutrality, a circular economy, and coexistence with nature and has established a roadmap for achieving medium-to-long term goals in each of these pillars.

The company’s effort to achieve carbon neutrality is taking a two-pronged approach that combines measures to reduce carbon emissions as well as such carbon negative activities as the YOKOHAMA Forever Forest, which has planted trees at Yokohama Rubber locations in Japan and overseas. Through such efforts, Yokohama Rubber aims to be carbon neutral on a companywide basis in 2050.