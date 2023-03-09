Yokohama Off-Highway Tires announces global leadership change

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires (YOHT has announced the appointment of Mihir Modi as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Amit Chincholikar as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Both of them will be members of the Global Executive Committee and report to Nitin Mantri, Head of OHT division of Yokohama Rubber Company. YOHT is the consolidated off–the-road/highway business identity of The Yokohama Rubber Co, based in Tokyo.

Nitin Mantri, “As we continue on our journey to be a global leader in the OHT segment, it is extremely critical for us to ensure a strong set of systems, processes and investments in Finance and People, amongst other areas. I am happy to welcome Mihir and Amit to the leadership team and look forward to working closely with them to further develop a world-class organisation with solid values cued to becoming the customer’s preferred choice.”

Modi joined Yokohama in February, and comes with over two decades of diverse experience across continents. He has worked with companies like EY, Novartis Pharma, Godrej Group and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

“I am extremely excited to be part of a fast growing and highly enthused organisation like YOHT. The global spread of the company and the opportunity for impact is immense and I look forward to being part of this growth story,” said Modi.

On the other hand, Chincholkar has worked for companies like Mercer Consulting, Aditya Birla Group and most recently with Tata Group before joining YOHT.

“The role at YOHT is an incredible opportunity to be part of an innovative and agile business that has a strong customer mindset. It will be my privilege to empower a committed group of people across the world to deliver best-in-class products and experiences to our customers”, said Chincholikar.

The company says with its expanding global footprint in over 120 countries and a growing product portfolio, Modi and Chincholikar will have the remit to lead and develop the finance and people strategy for YOHT.