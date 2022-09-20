Yokohama India partners Paras Bhimta for Leh-Kanyakumari expedition

Yokohama India has announced its association with Paras Bhimta for his expedition from Leh to Kanyakumari. Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain G015 will be Bhimta’s wheels of choice for his vehicle in his attempt to break the record for the fastest North to South expedition on four wheels in the solo category. The journey begins from today, September 20, 2022.

An enthusiastic endurance traveller, Paras Bhimta is targeting to complete this 4000 km endeavour in a record-breaking time of below 56 hours and 20 minutes time mark.

“The test of attrition has always elicited my interest as a passionate endurance driver who wants to travel for the long haul. This journey would present numerous challenges because it would traverse all of India’s terrains. This is why the Geolandar AT G015 is my go-to tyre as it gives me the complete reliability of its performance on all the tough terrains that my vehicle will encounter,” said Paras Bhimta.

The Geolandar AT G015 by Yokohama is a high-dimension all-terrain tyre. It has been designed for wet grip and off-road traction.

Harshwardhan Honmode, Director, Yokohama India added, “The brand Yokohama is all about celebrating the motoring lifestyle. From Leh to Kanyakumari, the Geolandars will wheel him through the ever-changing and gruelling terrains of India”.

Yokohama India produces an extensive range of car tyres and specialises in performance tyres, off-road tyres, SUV Tyres.