Yokohama India expands reach, adds two new stores

Tyre manufacturer Yokohama India has expanded its Yokohama Club Network (YCN) by adding two new stores in Haryana. The company has joined hands with tyre dealerships Kalanwali Tyres and Bajaj Tyres in Sirsa, Haryana.



Harinder Singh, Director Sales, Yokohama India said, “The new additions to our existing YCN bode well for us strategically as they help expand our reach across the country. We have a fully operative manufacturing plant in Haryana. Through our specialized stores, we can’t wait to enhance the tyre buying experience of our customers in Haryana – one of our most important markets,”

Harshpinder Singh, Kalanwali Tyres said, “I have been associated with Yokohama Tyres for the past 10 months and within this short period I have seen the immense difference that their products bring to the motoring experience of my customers. By being part of the YCN network, I look forward to sharing this with my end customers.”

Pardeep Bajaj, Bajaj Tyres said, “The response from my customers with Yokohama Tyres has been overwhelming. Customer testimonials and referrals prompted us as a dealership to take the relationship with the company to the next level.,”

The company offers various services with the latest tools and machinery and trained technicians across its YCN network. Since 2020, Yokohama India has increased its YCN four fold and looks to end 2022 on a high note, the company said in a statement.