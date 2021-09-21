Yamaha refreshes its entry-level performance offerings in India, launches R15 V4, R15M, and Aerox 155

Yamaha has launched the updated version of the R15 in India in two variants, the R15 V4 and the R15M, along with a new scooter called the Aerox 155 in India. The Yamaha R15 has been one of the Japanese motorcycle maker's best-selling products in India.

Yamaha introduced the entry-level performance motorcycle, R15 in India a few years ago. The 150 cc motorcycle was the first in India to have a liquid-cooled motor in this segment, and the R15’s handling made the motorcycle a success in India. Over the years, the Japanese brand updated the R15, and today, launched its fourth iteration, called the R15 V4. The new R15 V4 will be available in two variants, the R15 and the R15M. Along with the launch of the updated motorcycle, Yamaha has also launched its first performance scooter called the Aerox 155, powered by the same engine.

Yamaha R15, R15M, and Aerox 155 pricing

The Yamaha R15 V4 Metallic Red: ₹1,67,800

Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight: ₹1,68,800

Yamaha R15 V4 Racing Blue: ₹1,72,800

Yamaha R15M: ₹1,77,800

Yamaha Aerox 155: ₹1,29,000

All prices are ex-showroom. An interesting factor is that the Yamaha R15 and the R15M was launched in India first, making it their global debut.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter features the same 155cc liquid-cooled engine as the R15 in a different state of tune.

Yamaha R15 design and features

The Yamaha R15 and the R15M sport a full-fairing, tucking away the motor and other internal components. The new R15 and the R15M have borrowed design cues from the Yamaha R7 that gets a single LED headlight with DRLs on either side. They get an updated headlight design with slightly tweaked fairings compared to the older model. The motorcycle gets split seats, clip-on bars, and a chunkier fuel tank.

The Yamaha R15 and the R15M will get USD forks for the first time, along with a quick shifter and traction control. The Traction Control system is standard with the R15M variant. Apart from the above, Yamaha will retain the digital instrument cluster, but now supports smartphone connectivity that notifies you for calls or messages. Also, the R15M gets a few extra goodies, such as gold-finished brake callipers, anodized blue fork caps, and a special colour scheme mimicking the original Yamaha R1M. The R15 V4 and the R15M models get dual-channel ABS for safety.

Yamaha Aerox 155 design and features

The Yamaha Aerox 155 features a quirky design, a first for India. The Maxi scooter gets LED headlights, chunkier tyres, alloy wheels, disc brakes, and more. The Yamaha Aerox 155 offers under-seat storage, a front compartment with USB charging for the phone, a 5.8-inch LCD screen with Yamaha’s Y-Connect, and steeper footboards to give the rider a sporty stance while riding. The Yamaha Aerox gets a single-channel ABS.

Engine specifications: Yamaha R15, R15M, and Aerox 155

The Yamaha R15 V4, R15M, and the Aerox 155 are powered by the same 155 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. However, the engine tune varies. In the R15 and R15M, the engine delivers 18 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox. As mentioned earlier, the quick shifter option is available with the R15M and the R15 Racing Blue trims, which can be used when the engine rpm is above 2,000. The quick shifter is not bi-directional, meaning, it can be used only for up-shifts.

The engine in the Aerox 155 scooter is slightly detuned to deliver 14.7 bhp and 13.9 Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a CVT gearbox and features a start-stop system to improve fuel efficiency.

