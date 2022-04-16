Yamaha Opens Delhi’s 1st ‘Blue Square’ Premium Outlet

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. today announced the opening of its first “Blue Square” outlet in Dwarka, Delhi. Launched under the banner of ‘Sawhney Automobiles’, the 3S Facility offers end-to-end sales, service and spares support. The concept-driven showroom is spread across 1940 sq.ft. and embeds Yamaha’s racing DNA of excitement, style & sportiness.

The ‘Blue Square’ outlets showcase the brand’s racing DNA through a Yamaha Blue themed interior and a visually appealing borderline surrounding the exterior of the outlet.

Speaking on the occasion, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “As a part of ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, Yamaha is excited to announce the launch of the 1st Blue Square showroom in Delhi. The Northern region is an extremely important market for Yamaha. Through these premium outlets, we aim to offer captivating digital and personal experiences while keeping in mind the customer preferences. Our motive for every customer who steps into a Blue Square showroom, is to attain a sense of belonging to Yamaha’s rich heritage in international motorsports. The Blue Square showroom enables our customers to check out the Yamaha accessories and apparels, providing them with a smooth buying and ownership experience.”

The premium outlet will showcase a display of Yamaha motorcycles followed by genuine accessories, apparels, and spare parts. The ‘Blue Square’ showroom also features a café that serves as a platform for customers to connect with each other and gain information about the brand.

With the newly launched outlet in Delhi, Yamaha currently operates 62 Blue Square outlets PAN India. In addition to it. Yamaha has its ‘Blue Square’ showrooms in Tamil Nadu Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and other North-Eastern States.