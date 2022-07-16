Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0: Fashion accessory

It’s a head-turner like no other vehicle on two wheels. The Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 is a premium street-naked motorcycle, for short weekend rides out of town but more for flaunting around in the coolest markets of the city by college kids who have just graduated from bicycles to motorcycles. The bi-functional LED headlights with LED position lights make it look different from every other motorcycle in the market.

The ride

Its 155cc, liquid-cooled engine (mated to six-speed gearbox) produces 18.4 PS of power at a high 10,000 rpm, with peak torque of 14.1 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The riding position is crouched—the knees are bent and the upper body is brought forward and down. This position is great for short rides around town, and offers improved stability in corners and under harsh braking. The MT-15 Version 2.0 weighs just 139 kg and is extremely comfortable riding in stop-and-go traffic.

At the same time, this riding position isn’t comfortable for long trips. For example, I rode it on the Western Peripheral Express (Delhi NCR) and after riding for about 100 km it started getting really uncomfortable.

The technology

Because it’s targeted at young, first-time riders, the MT-15 Version 2.0 is high on technology. It has a fully-digital LCD cluster that displays a customisable animated text (when ignition is turned on), along with gear-shift and gear-position indicator. The LCD cluster also displays phone call, e-mail and SMS alerts along with smartphone battery status (you’ve to download the Y-Connect app for this).

How good a buy is it?

It’s a head-turner and lovely to handle around corners, but is definitely not a motorcycle for intercity rides. In urban traffic, however, it is one of the most comfortable bikes in its segment, thanks to its light weight (139 kg). Priced Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it’s very expensive (TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is priced from Rs 1.21-1.27 lakh and Honda Hornet 2.0 comes for Rs 1.35 lakh). But then it’s not just a motorcycle, it’s also a fashion accessory that young riders might want to flaunt around.