Yamaha celebrates milestone of 100 Blue Square outlets in India

Yamaha Motor India has announced that it has achieved the milestone of setting up 100 Blue Square outlets in the country. This Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer introduced ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign in 2018. Under the umbrella of this campaign, the company’s first Blue Square outlet was introduced in India in 2019 and now they have hit the 100 mark.

Yamaha’s Blue Square outlets showcase the brand’s premium image. The company’s concept of a Blue Square Showroom is to provide a one-stop solution to all the biking needs of a customer. These showrooms are designed to help customers connect with Yamaha’s Racing DNA. They also serve as a platform for customers to be a part of the Blue Streaks rider community curated by Yamaha.

Speaking on the occasion, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “It gives me great pleasure to announce that under ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand direction, Yamaha has successfully completed the milestone of 100 Blue Square showroom launches in India. Blue Square showrooms are Yamaha’s flagship range of dealerships dedicated to deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction and ownership experience.”

He further added, “I am confident that these launches will further help us in showcasing Yamaha as a global brand with rich racing DNA. Setting up Blue Square showrooms across India, is a key part of our vision to create a benchmark in terms of sales, service, and customer satisfaction. We are aiming to accelerate the expansion of Blue Square outlets to serve every Yamaha customer in India. In the long run, this will ensure that riding enthusiasts get the distinguished experience they deserve from a globally renowned brand like Yamaha.”

Yamaha Motor India now has Blue Square showrooms operational in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Orissa, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Rajasthan, and some other North-Eastern states.