Yadvinder Singh Guleria Joins Royal Enfield

It was on May 17, that Yadvinder Singh Guleria called it a day after a 10-year stint at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. And now after a gap of almost a month, the auto veteran has joined Royal Enfield as chief commercial officer

As per an internal document circulated within the company, in his new role Guleria will focus on leading growth and spearheading marketing & sales strategies for India and International markets. He will also contribute towards giving direction to customer experience programs. His leadership is set to impact our long and short-term commercial objectives.

Guliera has over 28 years of experience in the automotive segment, he has served as the youngest member of the Honda Board since 2020 and has been at the forefront leading Go-to-Market strategies while focusing on dealer expansion and field team engagement.

He has been instrumental in building a separate ‘Premium Bikes Business – 300cc & above’ segment and leading the structuring of the organisation, product portfolio roadmap, and policy-shaping at HMSI. Prior to that he has worked with Yamaha , Hindustan Motors and Polaris India as commercial function leader.