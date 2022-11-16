Wuling uses special livery for 300 Air EV as Official Car for G20 Summit

Wuling Motors’ Air EV, its first electric vehicle for the country, is official car partner for the G20 Summit. Currently, as many as 300 units of Air EV are in Bali and are welcoming the delegation of G20 members and international organisations.

Wuling Air EV has given special livery designs to mark its participation in supporting green mobility at the Bali G20 Summit.

There are two different designs that adorn this compact-sized electric car. Both carry their respective meanings but are dominated with rich Indonesian nuances as the presiding country of the G20 Summit this time.

The first design for the sticker attached as the identity of the G20 Summit Official Car Partner on Air EV was taken from the Megamendung batik style. This batik pattern from Cirebon is matched with a touch of the red and orange spectrum on the body of the car and some cloud patterns on the front.

On the back, the two designs have different patterns and colours but with a similar touch of writing. First, there is the phrase ‘Together for the Sustainable Future’ which means that Wuling through Air ev provides environmentally friendly mobility solutions for a more sustainable future.

On the roof and hood of 300 Air EV units that support mobility at the upcoming G20 Indonesia Summit, there is a sticker of the main G20 Indonesia 2022 logo. Both are the identities of the Official Car Partners at this summit conference. On the windshield, there is an inscription on the theme of the G20 Summit, namely Recover Together Recover Stronger.