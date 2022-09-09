World EV Day: Tork Motors launches Pit Crew, mobile service van

Tork Motors has rolled out its unique mobile service van – Pit Crew. TAligned with the theme of the World EV Day, the van will cater to customers’ sales and after-sales requirements at their doorstep.

Taking inspiration from the motorsports heritage of the brand, the Pit Crew is designed to offer ease and convenience to the Kratos owners. Currently functional in Pune, this van will also act as a compact showroom and service centre on wheels with the capability of periodic maintenance of the motorcycles.

The company says, Tork Motors’ the van can accommodate three motorcycles for delivery. It also carries all the necessary tools, spare parts and other consumables to support immediate and last-minute vehicle maintenance.

The GPS and WiFi-enabled vehicle is thermally insulated to maintain lower temperature inside the van. The vehicle is also connected to the cloud to detect any software error and to provide necessary updates for the motorcycles while servicing, similar to the racetrack pit crew experience.

Kapil Shelke, Founder and CEO of Tork Motors said, “The multipurpose Pit Crew will be the first touch point to connect with customers for our impending dealer partners across India, as they can start operations while the showrooms are getting ready. With this distinctive business model, we are looking at fostering our service network as well as extending our reach across cities”, added Shelke.

It is equipped with a 4000-Watt Inverter with 5.4 kWh of battery and has two motorcycle chargers of 700-Watt for on-the-spot vehicle charging requirements. Additionally, dry cleaning and polishing of the motorcycles can be done inside the van with a considerable amount of space divided into office and service areas.

Tork Motors will roll out these vehicles in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad by the end of this financial year. The company has also started delivering motorcycles to customers in a unique 1:18 scale box, reviving childhood memories.