World EV Day 2022: BYD India inaugurates new showroom in Mumbai

Warren Buffett-backed EV maker BYD (Build Your Dreams) has announced the opening of its fifth showroom for passenger vehicles in India. The company’s latest showroom is located in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and it will be managed by Landmark BYD. It will offer consumers access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles in India’s financial capital.

This new EV showroom was inaugurated by Sanjay Thakker, Promoter & Executive Chairman, Landmark and Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric PV Business, BYD India, in the presence of senior officials of BYD India and Landmark BYD. Spreading across 2000 sq. feet, the showroom has well-trained technicians, service equipment, service bays, EV charging stations, a customer lounge, and a display floor.

Commenting on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “The Mumbai region is one of the key markets for BYD India. Moreover, Mumbai city has been seeing a shift towards electric vehicles with a trend among buyers to prefer EVs rising in the territory.”

Sanjay Thakker, Promoter and Executive Chairman of Landmark, said, “In over 2 decades of operation, Landmark has become a partner of choice for many Automobile brands and this partnership with BYD is further strengthening our position. We are confident that some of our loyal customers will join the trend towards electric vehicles and make Mumbai a more sustainable city.”

BYD India currently sells the e6 electric MPV which is priced at Rs 29.15 lakh, ex-showroom. It is equipped with a 71.7 kWh battery pack and offers a WLTC-certified (city) range of 520 km on a single charge. The company will soon also launch the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV in India. The BYD Atto 3 will take on the likes of the MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, Tata Nexon EV, etc.