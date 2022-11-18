With the launch of the all-new Austral, Harman Kardon continues its partnership with Renault

Harman Kardon, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics and manufactures of home and car audio equipment tied up with Renault, with the launch of the new Austral, a compact SUV with an edgy and athletic look and an optional Harman Kardon premium sound system in the top trim lines.

The purposeful design and rich multilayered sound, in combination with Renault’s signature French style and flair, create meaningful and special moments while driving.

Harman Kardon said, its premium sound system delivers more than the simple reproduction of music; it reveals all the nuances of finely tuned sound. The highlight of the system is the patented shared motor coaxial speaker (midrange and tweeter) in the dashboard that impresses the listener with a stable soundstage and the finest representation of music and spoken word.

12 high-performance speakers, including high-power dual voice coil woofers with an External Coupled Subwoofer (ECS) for dynamic and low-distortion bass reproduction, and an amplifier with a total output of 485 watts deliver full frequency range at any volume level.

The integrated surround midrange speakers create a highly valuable addition to the natural sound enjoyment for front and rear passengers. With only one touch, the occupants can choose between five sound ambiances to match their individual preference for the in-cabin listening adventure.

Greg Sikora, Senior Director, Global Acoustic Systems Engineering at Harman said “Starting with the partnership in 2021, Harman Kardon and Renault proved a perfect match. Harman Kardon’s acoustics engineers worked closely with the Renault engineers to create a state-of-the-art sound system that seamlessly integrates into the unique ambience of the vehicle.”

The Virtual Centre technology processes the audio signals from each speaker to ensure an unbiased stereo stage directly in front of each listener. Furthermore, the Vehicle Speed Compensation features an advanced algorithm to maintain the music reproduction level at any vehicle speed, whether relaxing on the road on a getaway or enjoying a live concert while driving through the mountains.

The stainless-steel speaker grilles with matte black coating and highlighted pattern elements are a design highlight in the front doors. The centre grille with the visibly embedded logo and highlighted 3D surface on the dashboard completes the perfectly harmonised design.