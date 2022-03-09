With Taigun, Virtus Volkswagen Aims To Double It Sales in 2022: Ashish Gupta, Brand Director

In the latest episode of Mobility Interviews, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India shared details on why the company is serious about the sedan segment.

German car manufacturer, Volkswagen India is aiming to double its sales in 2022 on the back of the strong demand of Taigun and recently unveiled the mid-size sedan Virtus. The company sold 26,000 units in 2021.

In the latest episode of Mobility Interviews, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India shared details on why the company is serious about the sedan segment. He said, “sedans contribute 14% of the overall Indian passenger vehicle market. That is 400,000 units a year.

There is a sizeable number of people who still love sedans. Moreover, demand for personal mobility has increased in the last two years. It is evident that people would love to have different body styles when it comes to owning a second car at home.”

He also added that it is important that Volkswagen should be seen as a premium player in the Indian car market. And if you see the regulations and demand, the market is moving towards our strengths.