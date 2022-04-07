Why Automation And Digitisation Is The One-Stop Solution To Plug Revenue Losses In The ITC Regime

By: Mr. Rajesh Shukla, Head-Indirect Taxation, Tata Motors.

The rollout of GST is quoted as the biggest tax reform post-independence in India. While the GST has its own advantages, after more than four and a half years, businesses are still grappling with basic issues related to compliance. The process of filing and claiming input tax credit (ITC) has emerged as one of the key reasons for the revenue loss of many businesses. Since the rollout of GST, many notifications have been issued and rules amended in a bid to achieve balance between preventive controls to plug revenue leakage and enabling provisions to facilitate ease-of-doing-business (EODB). However, this balance is yet to become prevalent across different industries. Let us take a deep dive to understand why.

The ITC filing process: A pain point in the supply chain

Within the existing tax regime, large businesses cannot claim ITC if any vendor across the supply chain fails to file their returns on time. With the Indian government planning to enforce tax compliance more stringently, businesses are likely to continue to incur losses in tax credits whenever there is non-compliance at any point in the supply chain.

According to an analysis by a leading online tax service provider, around 7% of an enterprise’s working capital is blocked in ITC for businesses with sales of over ₹500 crore. Also, 6-10% of the total ITC available is delayed by an average of two months. Hence, it would not be an exaggeration to state that ITC has emerged as one of the biggest pain points of the entire supply chain industry currently.

As per a recent amendment, ITC can be claimed only when the credit is reflected in the GSTR-2B form, an auto-generated ITC statement available within the GST portal that accounts for supplier invoices. Further, there must be no discrepancy across parameters (such as, Invoice Number, Place of Supply, GSTIN Number) etc., in the form. Any delay in filing by any of the suppliers thus has a ripple effect on the reflected credit each month, and can negatively impact businesses by disallowing them to access the due credit.

Leveraging digitization to relieve pressure

It is here that we can tap into the potential provided by automation and digitization to simplify the system. Through digital technologies such as application planning interface (API) and enterprise resource planning (ERP), all transactions can be accounted for instantaneously both at the end of the businesses as well as their vendors. This can drastically reduce the scope for human error, facilitating the seamless flow of data from one end of the supply chain to the other. Ultimately, this leaves no scope for any mismatch in any fields, as mandated by the law.

This automated process can also enable the flow of information in a standard format for complete exchange of data across the GST ecosystem, in turn ensuring correct and timely payment to suppliers, timely reflection in GSTR-2B and reduction in reconciliation efforts for ITC. Tata Motors’ unique and indigenously conceived API system for the same, provides a strong example of the benefits of incorporating technology to ease the ITC pain point in the industry.

An outlook for the future

With the recent expansion of e-invoice compliance for suppliers with a turnover of more than Rs. 20 crores, the prevalence of such an automated platform is slowly becoming imperative for the smooth running of businesses. Simple but effectively crafted technologies can help plug in revenue losses due to non-compliance to ITC in a painless manner.

Digitization has made its effects felt across industries and systems. We must be proactive in effectively leveraging the plethora of benefits provided by automation and technology to address problems across segments within our businesses.

Disclaimer: Views are personal. the views and opinion expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or its employees.