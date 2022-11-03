Whatsapp fact check: Do you need a valid PUC for an insurance claim?

A hoax WhatsApp message asserting that any accident claim initiated by a vehicle not carrying a valid Pollution Control certificate (PUC) from November 1 will not be accepted. It also claims that this new law was introduced by IRDAI, the insurance regulator and approved by the Supreme Court. The circulation is incorrect as a PUC certificate is provided to vehicles that undergo the PUC test successfully and the IRDAI cannot deny any claim for not holding a valid PUC.

Yes, the certification is mandatory for all vehicles on Indian roads as it indicates that the vehicle’s emissions are in alignment with standard pollution norms and are not harmful to the environment. It states that the vehicle in question isn’t emitting smoke beyond pollution level.

A release issued by IRDAI dated August 6 specifically states that “It is hereby clarified that not holding a valid PUC certificate is not a valid reason for denying any claim under a motor insurance policy.” It is to be noted that a valid PUC certificate is required as a mandatory document at the time of renewal of the motor vehicle insurance.

While an insurer cannot deny claim, the police can hold you accountable because in Delhi, those found travelling in their vehicles without a Pollution Under Control Certificate might be fined up to ₹10,000. It as important a document as the driving liscense and insurance papers. Mentioned below are steps to aquire one for your vehicle.

Step1 – Visit a government-authorised pollution examination centre and get your vehicle tested.

Step 2 – A pollution under control certificate is issued, after the test is completed, and can be downloaded.

Step 3 – Log in to Parivahan Seva website of the ministry of road transport & highways and enter the registration number and the last five digits of the chassis number of your vehicle.

Step 4- After submitting the details, you can check the status of your PUC certificate and can be downloaded if valid.