What would be the opportunities and challenges for EVs in 2023?

The post-pandemic world has been instrumental in changing the entire landscape of the automobile industry in India with the rising popularity of Electric Vehicles amongst the general public and corporations at large. An understanding of collectively contributing to a more sustainable transportation option has encouraged many to invest in Electric Vehicles and the last 2 years have seen a particular rise in EV sales in India.

With the brilliant range of innovation by pioneers across the EV industry, this movement is driven by excellent innovation, design and sustainability on roads. As the government, EV startups and automobile service providers continue to work relentlessly towards making India a 100% EV-powered country, 2023 is surely going to be a year that significantly contributes to the foundation for this vision. The advancement in the EV industry will thus open up an array of opportunities that will intensify the growth within the industry like –

1. Expanded Market Penetration

The demand for EVs in India is consistently growing. As per recent reports, the country had 3.5L units of EVs registered up through September 1st, 2022. These EV registrations were majorly witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Moreover, the country has seen a rapid increase in the adoption of EVs for public transportation as well.

The E-rickshaw/e-kart category with a top speed of less than 25 km/h currently dominates the market with 45% of three-wheeler sales. E-Commerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart etc are also launching initiatives to use e-Mobility for last-mile deliveries to reduce carbon footprint and plan to achieve a 100% electric fleet by 2030.

It is predicted that India will be having 2.2 million in 2023 EVs on the roads followed by 3.9 Million in 2024, 5.6 Million in 2025, 7.5 Million in 2026 and 9.1 million by end of 2027.

Overall, sales of all EVs are anticipated to increase by 68% CAGR through 2027. This depicts a positive and enormous market outspread in a few years in the Indian Electric Vehicle Industry.

2. Consequent Business Opportunities

Naturally, more sales bring more business opportunities across the automobile industry. This includes hardware vendors, engineers, manufacturers and service providers. Moreover, independent vendors in the automobile industry will finally be able to penetrate specialised battery businesses.

3. Public Charging Stations

As a necessary requirement for EVs, public charging stations are definitely going to rise in 2023 and in the years ahead. More people will be open to setting up public charging stations across the country thus encouraging a wider audience to accept EVs. Additionally, government subsidies and reduced tax rates will make it easier for people to set up these stations.

4. EV Service & Maintenance

Just like traditional vehicles, EVs require regular maintenance and services and the new year will see an increase in the number of businesses established that specifically cater to Electric Vehicles. EV users will be able to access these easily thus contributing to the overall market share and encouraging green business practices. This will help achieve seamless inner-city trips with shared bicycles and e-scooters.

As the industry optimistically looks upon 2023 with exciting opportunities, there are also equal challenges that need simultaneous attention to ensure EVs can be quick with transforming the transport sector. Some of these challenges that lie ahead include –

1. Work In Progress Infrastructure

The development of EVs will remain incomplete without a systematic transportation infrastructure. As more and more EVs show up on the road, frequently placed smart charging stations and road infrastructure that makes movement smoother and faster is required.

India is gradually setting up charging stations across the country, but with the growth of EVs, this too is expected to speed up. The road infrastructure on the other hand has a lot to achieve but it can definitely be achieved in the right direction.

2. Matching up to traditional vehicle performance

Many people in India and around the world opt out of investing in EVs citing performance concerns. Since EVs are a relatively new segment, matching up to the load-bearing, speed and user experience of traditional vehicles is a challenge that the industry needs to overcome. The EV industry with its production technology and vendors is working on introducing the best developments and designing them in an efficient way to ensure dynamic performance for Electric Vehicles. But even then, there is still a big gap to cover.

3. Creating Alternative Fuel Options

EVs essentially are a great option to introduce fuel alternatives. However, developing fuel alternatives that curb carbon emissions requires extensive R&D which is still under development. The industry is looking forward to creating options in bio-fuel (ethanol and compressed biogas) including flex-fuel vehicles, compressed natural gas (CNG), hydrogen, and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) apart from battery-induced EVs. These alternatives can be used for different vehicle options. Alternatively, the industry could also have solar-based EV chargers as one such much-needed incorporation.

4. Early segregation of E-Waste

While the government and industry at large work towards encouraging the use of EVs, it is crucial for them to design early and systematic segregation of E-Waste. A proper disposal plan and dedicated recycling units will ensure the entire EV ecosystem is truly sustainable.

Just like every other industry which is in its growth phase, EVs too will take some time to build a foundation in India. The government is taking strong decisions, creating policies in favour of EVs and the industry at large is taking conscious decisions. With this proactive and independent approach, everyone involved will be able to make EVs a daily reality very soon.



The author is Co-Founder, and CEO of Revamp Moto.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position of the author’s institution or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.